 Praise the flag! Tallinn trip takes tally up to 800 years and counting – The Post

Praise the flag! Tallinn trip takes tally up to 800 years and counting

(all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
July 6th, 2019 5:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton

They were arriving by land, air and sea for the festivities in the Estonian capital of Tallinn to mark the 800th anniversary of the Dannebrog, the iconic Danish national flag, which according to legend fell from the sky to inspire the red and whites to victory in the Battle of Lyndanisse in 1219.

The birth had repercussions for the Estonians as well as Taani-linn means ‘Danish town’ in the local language

No prizes for guessing who the yacht belonged to. Queen Margrethe was the guest of honour at a whole weekend’s worth of events to commemorate the anniversary of the 1219 battle

Upon the queen’s arrival on Saturday June 15, she was met by Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid (left) and taken through the rose gardens of the Kadriorg Art Museum. Also present were Anders Samuelsen (centre right), the outgoing foreign minister, and Kristina Beckvard (right), the Danish ambassador to Estonia

There was no mistaking the symbolism with the Estonian president dressed in splendid white and Queen Margrethe in radiant red, as they stood in front of C A Lorentzen’s famous painting of the birth of the Dannebrog at the Battle of Lyndanisse in 1219

The shield bearing the Dannebrog marks the very spot where the flag fell from heaven. Today it can be found in the Danish King’s Garden

The queen then visited a number of different exhibitions relevant to the anniversary before ending her first day in Tallinn at a state banquet at Arvo Pärt Centre

There was something a little paganesque about the dance that greeted her majesty to Freedom Square, after which the performers handed over a commemorative flag

The queen then met the only person in Estonia who believes that old baloney

Among the Danish dignitaries present on the trip were Uffe Ellemann Jensen, the former leader of Venstre and foreign minister, and his wife (both pictured), along with Carlsberg chair Flemming Besenbacher



Latest News

NYC boys Wu-Tang Clan flattered to deceive at Roskilde´s Orange Stage yesterday. Picture by Kortbaek_travels
Activities
Roskilde 2019: Wu-Tang Clan deliver below-par pperfomance on the Orange Stage
Activities
Roskilde 2019: Indie rocker Stella Donnelly captures everyday banalities and social issues with quiet force
Community
Praise the flag! Tallinn trip takes tally up to 800 years and counting
Opinion
Straight Up: Of new beginnings and audacity to hope

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved