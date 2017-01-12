Put a spring in your step and fast-track your way to a job

Until a papal decree in the 1560s, the first day of the year was April 1. Despite the Reformation, the pope still thought he decided everything, but the Protestants weren’t having it.

Sweden resisted so long they ended up needing a February 30 to catch up, and in France they called people who still celebrated new year on April 1 fools.

But really, marking the new year on April 1 makes a lot of sense. Winter is over, energy levels are up, and it’s time to grab the bull by the horns – or should that be the ram, as it is Aires season.

Dream jobs waits for nobody

Maybe that’s why the relocation company Welcome Group Consulting is throwing caution to the wind and reasoning the dream job waits for nobody.

Its new five-day ‘Fast Track to your Next Job in Denmark’ course kicks off next Monday – yes, April 8 – with the promise that after just one week your employability factor will soar through the roof.

From providing in-depth understanding and practical advice regarding what is needed to be employed in Denmark to looking at what hard and soft skills are, identifying your assets, finding your ‘why’, and learning how to write a good CV and cover letter, at the end of the course you’re be thinking like a seasoned job-finder.

Meeting the wishes of the community

“Many of the people we come into contact with find it difficult to find employment in Denmark – whether due to relocation, change in career, returning after maternity leave or simply not knowing where or how to look for work,” explained Karey-Anne Duevang, the CEO of Welcome Group Consulting.

“We pride ourselves at Welcome Group Consulting in continually sourcing services that meet the wishes of the international community. Our fast track course is a culmination of years of working with those new to Denmark combined with my years of working in management positions and later being the decision-maker during the recruitment process here in Denmark. I understand the common errors expats make and appreciate what is needed in order to appeal to a Danish recruiter, as I’ve been on both sides of the fence.”

Find out more here, including information about taking the course part-time and getting a special discount.