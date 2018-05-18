Summertime just got less complicated at Institut Sankt Joseph

Holidays are when it can get complicated in Denmark. And no, we’re not talking about tomorrow’s Kristi Himmelfartsdag (see factbox), which has something to do with Ascension and tends to get quite lively in the build-up to the Danish Cup Final at Parken Stadium.

No, we’re talking about the summer break and finding ways to entertain your children during the weeks you don’t have off yourselves.

Two weeks of fun

Fortunately, help is at hand from Institut Sankt Joseph, the international Catholic school in Østerbro, which is offering a two-week summer program in weeks 28-29, from July 9-20, Monday-Friday 08:30-16:00.

It’s simply a case of dropping the kids off on your way to work and cutting them loose to enjoy activities such as sport, drama, dance and cookery.

Bilingual environment

It’s an ideal opportunity to give the kids a taste of what studying or working in an international environment would be like, with various languages (mostly Danish and English) mixed into the occasion.

The summer program costs 3,000 kroner to attend for one week, or 5,000 kroner for both weeks.

For more information, contact the school, which is handily located near Østerport Station at Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 17, via isj@sanktjoseph.dk.