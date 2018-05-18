 Summertime just got less complicated at Institut Sankt Joseph – The Post

Summertime just got less complicated at Institut Sankt Joseph

Give the kids a taste of what studying or working in an international environment would be like

May 9th, 2018 12:04 pm| by Dave Smith
Holidays are when it can get complicated in Denmark. And no, we’re not talking about tomorrow’s Kristi Himmelfartsdag (see factbox), which has something to do with Ascension and tends to get quite lively in the build-up to the Danish Cup Final at Parken Stadium.

No, we’re talking about the summer break and finding ways to entertain your children during the weeks you don’t have off yourselves.

Two weeks of fun
Fortunately, help is at hand from Institut Sankt Joseph, the international Catholic school in Østerbro, which is offering a two-week summer program in weeks 28-29, from July 9-20, Monday-Friday 08:30-16:00.

It’s simply a case of dropping the kids off on your way to work and cutting them loose to enjoy activities such as sport, drama, dance and cookery.

Bilingual environment
It’s an ideal opportunity to give the kids a taste of what studying or working in an international environment would be like, with various languages (mostly Danish and English) mixed into the occasion.

The summer program costs 3,000 kroner to attend for one week, or 5,000 kroner for both weeks.

For more information, contact the school, which is handily located near Østerport Station at Dag Hammarskjölds Allé 17, via isj@sanktjoseph.dk.

 

Himmelfartsdag


Kristi Himmelfartsdag (Ascension Day) on Thursday is a Christian holiday celebrated 40 days after the resurrection of Christ.

Ascension these days means you should get up from your office chair and enjoy the sun, or if you are a football fan you could go see the Danish cup final which is always held on this day.

Most companies and shops also close down on Friday, because who wants to work for just one day before the weekend?

Thursday holiday not popular with everyone
However, there are some who disapprove of the practice of taking two days off when only one of the days is a bank holiday. Many would like to see the Thursday replaced by another day, possibly at another time of the year that isn’t so saturated with bank holidays.

Despite this, the legislators have indicated in the past that if one of the bank holidays is changed, it is more likely to be Store Bededag (Great Prayer Day, on a Friday) or Pinse (Pentecost, on a Monday).

Hypocrisy of Christiansborg 
Earlier this decade, media outlets and union chiefs criticised Christiansborg for being as quiet as a crypt on the day after Kristi Himmelfartsdag.

Accusations of hypocrisy followed proposals by parliament to get rid of one of the holidays all-together to improve productivity.

Dennis Kristensen, the head of the FOA union, found it unbelievable that the politicians didn’t live by the same standards that they were trying to impose on the public.

“The fact that they are not in Christiansborg the day after a holiday must be the world’s worst commercial for a proposal that will scrap two holidays,” Kristensen told Politiken newspaper in 2012.

“Apparently, politicians feel that what they demand of the public do not extend to themselves. It smells a lot like hypocrisy to me.”

