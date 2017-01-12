 Your Excellency, you’re expected by Her Majesty! – The Post

Your Excellency, you’re expected by Her Majesty!

(all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
January 15th, 2017 7:00 am| by Hasse Ferrold
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The ambassadors of (left-right) Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Argentina, Romania, Canada and Greece were among the newbies nervously (perhaps) waiting to be presented to Queen Magrethe II at the queen’s reception for the diplomatic corps at Christiansborg Palace on January 3


It can be intimidating meeting a monarch, which explains why she’s smiling

After all, she’s always got plenty of back-up

And don’t forget the support, and star appeal, of these two: the Crown Prince Couple, Frederik and Mary

The wait is always worth it – among those in the queue were Indian ambassador Rajeev Shahare (third right)

And this year the privilege of going first fell to Mina Marie Baldé Laurent (Ivory Coast), the longest serving ambassador in Denmark who is now the dean of the diplomatic corps following the departure of Moroccan ambassador Raja Ghannam

Such occasions give CPH POST a great chance to catch up on all the ambassadors who are either new to these shores, or rarely seen, often because their main base is somewhere else in the Nordics, like in Stockholm.

Among the new or rarely seen European ambassadors were:

Alexander Ostrovsky (Belarus)

Skender Xhakaliu (Kosovo)

Haris Basic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Henk Swarttouw (the Netherlands)

Ginte Damusis (Lithuania)

Janet Lowe (New Zealand)

Efthalia Kakiopoulou (Greece)

Khadija Rouissi (Morocco)

Emi Furuya (Canada)

Dominic Schroeder (UK)

Fredrik Jörgensen (Sweden)

Mihai-Alexandru Gradinar (Romania)

Juan Pablo Chain (Bolivia)

Conrado Solari Yrigoyen (Argentina)

Karan Singh Thakral (Singapore)

Muhammad Ibnu Said (Indonesia)

Jai Chul Choi (South Korea)

Toshiro Suzuki (Japan)

 

For more photos from this event, please visit hasseferrold.blogspot.dk

Related News


Latest News

Community
Your Excellency, you’re expected by Her Majesty!
Culture
‘Jackie’ star ordered to pay damages after auditioning for JFK role while on sick leave
National
News in Digest: More like once-in-a-decade
Culture
Big year ahead for the 850-year-old capital and European city of culture

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved