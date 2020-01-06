Adult Learning: For the attention of night owls

So, you’ve finished higher education and, just like poor old Alexander of Macedonia, there are no more worlds to conquer.

Don’t cry salt tears … as there’s an army of adult learning options at your disposal.

Besides, if you are just landing in Copenhagen, you’re probably looking for fun things to do and ways to get to know people in your new city.

Whether it is to improve your work skills, get in shape, make local friends, or just avoid sitting home alone all weekend, joining some type of adult learning activity could be just the thing.

Don’t forget that networking is important in Denmark. Whether it’s getting a job or a flat, very often, the Danish decision maker will chose someone from their social circle.

Adult learning can provide a fast track into Danish society. And of course it also provides the chance to learn something.

Specialising in sports

If you are looking for some type of sports activity, there is genuinely something for everyone, from yoga to bouldering, kayaking, running and so much more.

Yoga has become increasingly popular in recent years with places popping up everywhere. We recommend the Scandinavian Yoga and Meditation School (yoga.dk).

Kayaking is a great sport for newbies to Copenhagen, as with all the waterways, it’s undoubtedly a great way to see the city. Try kayakrepublic.dk!

For some truly hardcore, Nordic-style whipping into shape, you can train with the Nordic Race Team to take on an intense 5 km obstacle course. Find out more at nordicrace.dk

Among the alternative sports out at Reffen, try out some bouldering with urbanrangercamp.dk.

Dedicated to dance

If dancing is your thing, there are many options in the Copenhagen area. Here are a couple ideas and spots to get you started.

An all-time favourite is of course salsa. One school that offers instruction in English is salsalibre.dk where you can take classes several days a week.

Soffie.dk is a good site to find out about options for couples – particularly in ballroom and salsa. For kids, meanwhile, elstudio.dk offers quite a variety of classes.

You can also find swing dance at happyfeetstudio.dk or street dance at gamedenmark.org. And for pro dancers look no further than at cph-dance.com.

Walk down sustenance street

There are mixed feelings about the local Danish food. Of course, like everywhere, some dishes are an acquired taste. But that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t give all the signature Nordic foods a try.

If you are up for a walking food tour, opt for foodsofcopenhagen.com. Relax, walk around the capital and let the company introduce you to some hidden gem culinary experiences.

Or go on a food crawl, from one eatery to another on a bike (foodsofcopenhagen.com/culinary-bike-tour) for a true Copenhagen experience.

Inspire your intellect

Copenhagen’s universities are the top spots for workshops, lectures and debates. Check out ku.dk and cbs.dk for their schedules.

For more casual affairs try folkehusetabsalon.cph and studieskolen.dk, while ihcph.kk.dk is a good resource for culture spots in Copenhagen.

Parenting: more than a pastime

With increasing numbers of parents seeking to hone their mum and dad skills, phabsalon.dk provides courses on early learning, child development, creativity and more.

For parents dealing with the big adjustments of getting started in a whole new environment and country, copenhagenpsycology.dk offers support and consultation.

Of course it all starts with a pregnancy and a whole swoop of new, weird and exciting firsts that it brings. For general info, jordemoderhuset.com gives classes in both Danish and English, as does prismen.kk.dk

And as expecting mums who want to stay in shape, yogamudra.dk and yogaflat.com can take you safely through your workout.

Hi-yo hobby horse!

It would be impossible to list all the hobbies here, but here are a couple of ideas so that you can carry on with your favourite leisure activity.

Cooking is definitely trending at the moment, and meyersmadkurser.dk provides classes, lectures and masterclasses.

Are you a musician? You can find one-on-one tuition on just about every instrument with just a simple search on expat.com.

Internationalcommunity.dk provides a long list of hobbies as well as a questionnaire if you are looking to try something new and don’t quite know what will fit you best.

While fof.dk is also regularly updated with options.

Qualify with quality

To improve your professional skills, Copenhagen’s universities, cbs.dk and ku.dk, provide night school for adults. While daea.dk is an international organisation focused on adult learning.

Danish regulations on higher education are quite specific. If you are missing some earlier education, FVU, AVU, HF and AMU are aimed at those who have not completed an elementary or high school level education.

Learning a new lingo

Want to learn a new language? Studieskolen.dk teaches 25 different languages, while Berlitz.dk also provides both group, private and online language tuition.

While the largest range of languages available was found at FOF: Arabic, English, Finish, French, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Latin, Old Greek, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Swahili, Thai, Turkish, German and Vietnamese.