Big decisions: Further education vs … True vocation

It’s never too late to get an education is the sort of adage you might expect somebody like Benjamin Franklin to have said, but no, it was nobody famous.

Nevertheless, is it true? Theoretically, of course it is, but sometimes reality bites. Sometimes, to get an education we need an education.

It’s not fanciful to imagine that we might have opted to leave school at 16 to take an apprenticeship, and then, by the time we’re 30 and eyeing a degree to further our career, we realise we need the equivalent of a high school diploma to qualify.

This is why the decision we take when we finish elementary schooling at the age of 15-17 is probably the most important one we will ever take on our educational journey.

Upper secondary education

Upper secondary education typically starts at the end of full-time compulsory education and caters for students aged 16-19. Unless a private school is chosen, it is free of charge.

At present there are 18 international upper-secondary schools in Denmark offering the International Baccalaureate (IB).

A prerequisite is that the international course offered must be able to provide access to higher education in Denmark.

Stepping stone to higher education

Students can take several different routes at this level and there are four academically-orientated programs available (see factbox).

These four programs prepare young people for higher education and ensure that they acquire a general education, knowledge and competences by means of the subjects they study and through the interaction between them.

The choice ahead

The STX and HF programs consist of a broad range of subjects in the humanities, natural science and social sciences, whereas the HHX program focuses on business and socio-economic disciplines, in combination with foreign languages and other general subjects.

The HTX program is focused on technological and scientific subjects, in combination with general subjects.

Each of the programs has a range of compulsory subjects. Additionally, in STX, HHX and HTX, each school offers a number of specialised studies packages normally containing three subjects and offers elective subjects for students to choose between. In HF, students choose from among the elective subjects offered by the individual school.

All the programs contain multi-subject courses which serve to strengthen students’ preparedness for further study.

Admission criteria

To be admitted to one of the three-year upper secondary education programs (STX, HHX, HTX), students must have completed nine years of Danish basic education or have received corresponding teaching and have taken the primary and lower secondary school compulsory final examination.

For HF, a student must have completed ten years of Danish basic education and have taken examinations in Danish, English, mathematics, a second foreign language (French or German) and physics/chemistry.

If for some reason a student has not taken the required examinations for admission to STX/HHX/HTX or HF, an admission test can also be taken. Students who have not attended a Danish school can be admitted following a concrete assessment as to whether their qualifications correspond to those required by students who have attended a Danish school. They may also be required to take an admission test.

Student involvement

The needs and wishes of the students are taken very seriously and they have the right to form a student council and are also represented on the school board.

The school must also ensure that students are involved in the planning of class teaching.

Schools are obliged to provide academic guidance and guidance on higher education and careers.

Choice of four

The 3-year Upper Secondary School Leaving Examination (STX)

The 3-year Higher Commercial Examination (HHX)

The 3-year Higher Technical Examination (HTX)

The 2-year Higher Preparatory Examination (HF)

Vocational education and training programs (VET) are alternating or sandwich-type programs where practical training in a company alternates with teaching at a vocational college.

The idea is to motivate young people to complete a training program qualifying them for employment and at the same time accommodate the needs of the labour market.

Anyone completing VET is immediately eligible to work within the field that the program has focused on. The target group here is not only students coming directly from school but also adults with prior vocational experience.

The colleges

A number of institutions and colleges offer basic vocationally-orientated education programs. As well as the basic vocational education and training programs, the colleges also offer other programs such as HHX, and HTX, as well as further education and training for adults. Courses and programs commissioned by companies are also available in many colleges.

Education and training programs with a small intake are conducted at trade schools, which cover a whole region. These schools have boarding facilities for students.

Admission to vocational education

The vocational education and training system (VET system) offers more than 100 different types of vocational educations. For example, you can become a carpenter, hairdresser, gardener, electrician or a member of several other skilled professions that are in demand in the labour market.

The VET consists of a basic program ending with an examination followed by a main program. The basic program is a school-based course, whilst the main program is built upon the dual principle, where students alternate between school and apprenticeship.

All VET programs, of which there are four main subject areas (see factbox) give graduates access to further education and training. In the VET system one level of qualification provides access to the next.

All VET programs also provide full or conditional access to higher education programs and further adult education programs at EQF level 5 and level EQF 6.

Hope for the over-25s

The Danish VET system offers a program called EUX, which combines a general upper-secondary education with vocational education and training. This qualifies students for a job as well as giving them direct access to higher education in a wide range of programs – i.e. leading to a journeyman’s certificate as well as the general upper secondary diploma.

People over the age of 25 have access to VET programs designed especially for adults on the basis of recognition of prior learning and relevant work experience, which leads to the same vocational qualifications.

Admission requirements

Admission to VET usually requires completion of compulsory education and a school-leaving certificate obtaining the minimum grade 2.0 in Danish and mathematics or the student starts with on-the-job training in a business enterprise if they have signed a training agreement with that enterprise.

People with non-Danish qualifications can also be admitted to the VET-program on the basis of a non-Danish qualification comparable to the lower secondary (folkeskole) leaving certificate.

Before entering VET the student is required to document an exam grade average equivalent to 2.0 or higher in the mathematics and the language of instruction or Danish (in cases where Danish was taught as a first language). It is up to the vocational college to decide whether the applicant fulfils the entry requirements.

Choice of four

VET programs: four main subject areas