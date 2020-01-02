Education: Choosing the right forks in the road

Education in Denmark involves lots of decisions, and we hope this special edition will arm you with the necessary knowledge to make them on behalf of your children, and then, as they get older, to advise them.

There are forks in the road that can have a huge impact on your child’s journey from the crib to the workplace (see The Six Stages below), and sometimes there is no going back.

International vs Danish

For example, as international parents, should you send your infant to an English-speaking daycare facility, there is the danger they may never become fully bilingual. But in an international setting they will be exposed to more diversity from an early age – a huge positive in our increasingly globalised society.

At the age of five or six, your child is then faced with a choice between the free Danish public school system, or a fee-paying, but heavily state-subsidised international school or a friskole – an establishment with a special focus.

From the age of 14, children are eligible to go to an efterskole – a boarding school with a special focus – but the choice is limited for those not fluent in Danish.

Vocation vs gymnasium

With their elementary schooling out of the way, your child has three choices: leave education, pursue a vocational training or continue onto gymnasium, the upper-secondary school that will prepare them for higher learning.

In an increasingly competitive job market, choosing a vocation has an obvious appeal. But what happens if the career awakens a curiosity in a subject that can only be properly explored via higher learning. Of all the forks in the road, it is the most treacherous.

Among the world’s best

But remember, the Danish school system is considered one of the best in the world.

Higher education and training in Denmark ranked 6th in the World Economic Forum’s league table 2017-2018 and 5th in the 2019 Universitas 21 rankings following a solid year in which it closed the gap on the Nordic region’s top dog, Sweden.

And when it comes to language, the options are numerous at the international schools, where classes are taught in English, French, Spanish, German or Japanese.

For some years now, the International Baccalaureate (IB) has also been gaining ground in Danish schools, the diploma giving access to university education in Denmark and all over the world.

Finally, Denmark has a long tradition for lifelong learning and many Danes participate in adult education. Workplaces also expect staff to upgrade their skills through educational schemes throughout their working careers.