Elementary: Let logic rule your decision

The international parents you meet are normally split into two groups: the lifers and the expats.

The lifer, more often than not an individual, will normally opt for the Danish public school system for two reasons: affordability and respecting the wishes of their Danish partner. More than likely they moved to Denmark as a refugee of love and their income is average or lower than average. The result is children who are as Danish as full-blooded peers.

The expats, more likely a couple, will normally opt for an international school for three reasons: again affordability (with the state subsidy, the schools are cheap compared to private options in other countries), networking and language/curriculum concerns given their children are likely to continue their schooling elsewhere. More than likely they moved to Denmark for work. The result is children with an experience under their belt and maybe a second language.

Free and compulsory

In Denmark, education is free unless you choose a private school or boarding school. It is also compulsory for everyone between the ages of 6 and 16 or 17.

Whether this occurs in a public school, private school or at home is a matter of individual choice, as long as pre-set standards are met. It is the education itself that is compulsory, not school.

The law guarantees a free choice of public schools within the local authority area where you live. However, as in many other countries, some schools have a better reputation than others and can be full or have long waiting lists.

Public School

The Danish Public School (Folkeskole) is a comprehensive school consisting of both primary and lower secondary classes. Primary school covers classes 1-6 and lower secondary classes 7-9, with an optional 10th class available in some cases.

The folkeskole is unstreamed and the formation of classes is based on the child’s age and not in subject-specific proficiency. Classes usually consist of approximately 21 pupils. The number must not exceed 28, although under certain exceptional circumstances, a municipality can give a dispensation for a class of up to 30.

The Folkeskole is governed by an Act of Parliament which lays down the foundations and objectives governing its activities.

All municipal primary and lower secondary schools share a common aim, standard requirements concerning the subjects taught at the specific form levels, standard regulations concerning the so-called Common Objectives for the teaching in the individual subjects, as well as standard regulations concerning the leadership and organisation of the school system.

The Act also lays down clear rules for parent/school co-operation, and parents are expected to take an active part in their children’s schooling. Schools are obliged to report on pupils’ progress at least twice per year.

However, it is the responsibility of the individual municipal boards to determine how schools are to be organised within the legal framework. The boards can also set their own additional objectives for schools. This has the advantage that a child who changes schools will, on the whole, find the new routine similar to the one he or she has been accustomed to.

Private schools

Denmark has a long tradition of private schools encompassing the idea of “a school for life based on the living word”.

Unlike many other countries, Denmark subsidises private schools heavily. However, getting into one of the more prestigious ones can be difficult, as the waiting lists are often long.

Private schools in Denmark fall mainly into the following categories:

Small independent schools in rural districts (friskoler) Large independent schools in urban districts (privatskoler) Religious or Congregational schools Progressive free schools Schools with a particular educational aim, such as the Rudolf Steiner schools German minority schools Immigrant schools

Private schools which have been approved receive government funding regardless of the ideological, religious, political or ethnic motivation behind their establishment.

International schools

This might be the ideal solution for a foreign national living in Denmark who wants an international education for his or her child. There are a number of them around, especially in the Copenhagen area.

International basic schools are private elementary schools approved by the Ministry of Education and the teaching is in languages other than Danish – either for the whole school or for divisions within it. They often teach a curriculum which leads to an internationally recognised accreditation, such as the International Baccalaureate or the Cambridge education system.

Municipal international basic schools

From school year 2015/16, new legislation allowed municipalities to set up international basic schools. Municipal international basic schools admit children subject to compulsory education whose parents are foreigners residing temporarily in Denmark due to their employment and whose parents wish to have their children enrolled at the school.

If there are unfilled places at a municipal international basic school, it may also admit Danish children and other foreign children who live or reside in Denmark, and whose parents wish to have them enrolled at the school.

The local council may decide that the education provided at the municipal international basic school should be certified internationally. It is, however, a precondition that the education continues to be up to what is generally required in the Folkeskole.

Based on the local council’s decision, the language of instruction at a municipal international basic school is English, German or French.

Further information about municipal international basic schools can be had from local school authorities in the municipality.