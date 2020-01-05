Higher Education: Master your future – Higher education in Denmark

It’s no secret that higher education is neither cheap nor free in many parts of the world. And within the European Union, it’s a mixed bag of free and paid-for education.

Denmark offers not only free education to EU citizens, but also has an excellent range of choice with programs taught in English – especially at master’s level.

Non-EU citizens are required to pay tuition, and the amount varies greatly depending on the institution and the program of study. However, there is still a good chance to make significant savings in comparison to studying somewhere like the UK, where prices start at 80,000 kroner per year. In comparison, programs can be found in Denmark for approximately half the amount.

With more than 22,000 international students in Denmark, you certainly won’t be alone.

Our step-by-step guide to higher education in Denmark is an introduction to all of the things you need to consider to really know your options.

Choosing a school

Key point: Some universities specialise in specific fields whilst others offer a variety of programs.

First things first, you need to find a course and a university that is right for you. Nationally there are eight universities. Within the Copenhagen area alone you will find six of these institutions within a reasonable commuting distance, although it is also not unheard of for Copenhagen-based students to travel to SDU in Odense.

Whilst all of the major universities offer postgraduate programs taught in English, the same option for undergraduate programs could sometimes be described as limited. If you are starting with an undergraduate program, see the factbox below for a brief description of each school.

Think ahead

Key point: Check the program’s content against the job market

If you plan to stay in Denmark or not, you should investigate how you will be able to apply your studies once you have graduated. Do this before enrolling. The most important thing at this point is not only to think about what you would ‘like’ to do, but also to understand the potential job market.

The Danish job market is competitive and rather keen on overt compatibility between your studies, experience and the role you may be applying for.

Furthermore, even programs taught in English can be tailored to the Danish job market. As such, you need to be aware of your trajectory before you embark on a program.

In Denmark, if you have gone to university, it is the norm to study through to master’s level. This is often referred to as a ‘long education’.

The application process

Key point: Don’t wait until the last minute to apply.

Most universities will direct your application to the same online portal: ‘STADS’. This is operated by the Ministry of Education, not the universities.

You should register and obtain a log-in as soon as possible.

Via STADS you will select the university and study program from a list to create a new application. You can make more than one application during each intake.

The specific documents required for an application will vary depending on the school and program requirements.

STADS is not the most user friendly platform – allow yourself plenty of time when setting up a new application. Furthermore, do not leave it until the last minute to send an application – deadline days are notorious for online queuing and portal failure.

In fact, for September admissions, try to apply by March. For schools that operate a second February, intake will often expect applications by mid-October.

Once you are enrolled and are studying, you will continue to use STADS to view grades, apply for exams and carry out any other administration.

Finding accommodation

Key points: Start searching early and don’t be put off by short-term agreements. Also find a property where your CPR number can be registered (i.e get a contract).

Unfortunately, this can be one of the most difficult aspects of attending university in Denmark – especially for international students. Copenhagen is the most competitive – no surprise given the concentration of schools.

Your first port of call should always be your university to see if they have any specific recommendations – like exclusive access to student dorms or ‘kollegier’.

There are many online portals for accommodation. These usually offer access to adverts and listings for a small fee, but be sure to read exactly what you’re signing up for. You should also join every relevant group you can find on social media.

There is a high degree of turnover with short-term lets. These may not seem ideal, but can be a good option to get started. As you meet more people at university, a good social network often leads to more opportunities.

Deposits can be quite expensive with landlords asking for up to three months in rent.

Beware of scams. Use common sense and avoid paying deposits in cash or via services where the transaction cannot be reversed, like Western Union. Be vigilant when making enquiries from overseas.

Look for a property to which you can register your CPR number (social security). If you want to check who owns a property, go to boligejer.dk.

Getting a CPR number

Key point: You cannot work or open a bank account without a CPR number.

The Central Person Register (CPR) is the Danish equivalent of a social security or national insurance number. To get one, you will need proof of your enrollment, accommodation (contract/agreement) and registration certificate/residence permit.

Whilst EU/EEA or Nordic citizens are not legally required to have one for a stay of up to three months, the CPR is absolutely crucial to life in Denmark as it enables you to work and open a bank account (check borger.dk).

Financial support

Key point: International EU students should look for part-time work in order to receive financial support.

Some foreign citizens may be entitled to State Education Support (SU) when studying.

There are a number of different ways that you may qualify, and these generally fall under two categories: Equal status according to Danish rules and Equal status according to EU law.

The typical stipulation to be aware of as an EU student is the ongoing requirement that you must be working part-time, 10-12 hours per week, and at least 43 hours per month.

Universities usually have an SU office that can help you. Visit su.dk to find out more.

Teaching style

Key point: Don’t expect to just sit in class and listen.

Each university will have a particular ethos, but generally speaking you can expect a significant amount of group work and participation in class. The onus will be on you as individuals and as a class to really engage.

Whether studying at undergraduate or postgraduate level, students are usually encouraged to take charge of the direction of projects and to use the teacher as a consultant in a collaborative learning process.

It may depend on the subject you study, and class sizes, but generally speaking you should expect to make regular contributions in class.

Exam format

Key point: The ‘defence’ style exam is alien to many internationals. Don’t be shy, speak up and practise beforehand.

All kinds of exams are in use: formal presentations, random question and answer, take-home essays, semester-long group projects and so on. Traditional timed exams are less common.

The most likely candidate to catch you off-guard, is the ‘defence’ style exam.

This is normally used as a way of confirming grades for semester-long group projects or a thesis. Despite handing in a written report as a group, you will also make a presentation in which each individual contributes, and then face extensive questioning as a group. These exams can last for several hours.

It is customary for students to bring refreshments such as drinks and snacks, but do not be fooled by the laid-back vibe. This is an exam like no other and your performance as an individual will affect your grade (from at the top score of 12 to 10, 7, 4, 02, 00, and finally -3).

Raise your hand, speak up and know your project inside out.

Staying in Denmark?

Key point: If you plan on staying in Denmark you need to join an a-kasse and a union.

Join an a-kasse while you are still a student. If you do not have a job immediately after graduation, you can receive financial support whilst you apply for positions.

Also, join a professional union while you are still a student. These are very common in Denmark and your background will dictate which one you should join. Your union can help negotiate terms of employment and advise you on matters such as salary.

As a student, you will receive a discounted rate of membership for both of these things. They can offer many services to help during your career.

Good luck!