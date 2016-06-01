Lingua Danca: The importance of learning Danish

If you’re new to Copenhagen, there’s a good chance you will have never heard anything quite like the Danish language. Sure, maybe you’ve watched a few episodes of ‘The Bridge’, but essentially your brain switches onto autopilot as you read the subtitles.

You’ve also noticed that the Danes seem to speak pretty good English. And so, you could easily convince yourself that learning the language isn’t really a priority.

The fact of the matter is there are of course a myriad of advantages to learning the native language of your new home – especially given the strong possibility that you won’t want to leave.

Employment: Avoid the creek!

Some ability in Danish will present you with a wider range of choice in your chosen profession.

Perhaps you’re here in Copenhagen because you work for a large international company and the official language is English. However, there is no doubt that new opportunities within such firms – in different departments or new projects – will be available to you if you can grasp Danish.

But what if you came here as a refugee of love or to follow your spouse, and your qualifications (a bachelor’s degree for example) aren’t what the big companies are thinking of when they talk about ‘highly-skilled foreigners’. The truth is that even if you find a job that specifies mother tongue English, they will very often still want you to speak Danish when socialising with the other workers. Such a situation can spoil the office hygge!

Within the service industry there are some employers who don’t have a preference on your Danish language skills and there are some that do. The point remains: you will have more options if you can get to grips with Danish.

Whatever your profession, you will eventually find yourself in a situation in which knowledge of Danish is highly advantageous at work.

The time may also come where you want to change your job or employer, and it’s at this point that the ability to use the language will open up significantly more opportunities than those already within your reach.

Education: Join the clique!

Attending university is one of the main reasons for the large international presence in Copenhagen, and learning Danish will also help at school.

Remember: many programs are available in English, but the number is being cut. Now, we’re not suggesting you move to Denmark and immediately enrol onto a course taught in Danish, but there is a significant amount of group work involved in a Danish education. Inevitably, you will find yourself in one such group as the only foreigner.

Imagine; you take a five-minute break from your group work and grab a coffee. Upon your return your peers are chattering away in Danish – no big deal, right? Wrong. It turns out that as you were gazing off into the distance, important decisions were made about the direction of the group project. If only you had understood, you could have recognised the importance of the conversation.

Socially: Power when you speak!

It’s also important to consider your social life outside of work. Making friends with Danes can be a tough audition. Being able to converse in Danish will really allow you to immerse yourself in society and glide through social interactions and feel more at home.

The day-to-day situations in which a good command of Danish can be an advantage are numerous, but here are a few examples.

‘Getting around’ – place names, directions, announcements on transport – particularly out in the regions where far fewer Danes tend to speak English well. Imagine you’re sat on the train and it fails to depart – there’s an announcement and everyone gets off the train. You can assume this train is going nowhere – but what did the announcement say?!

‘Life administration’ – paying bills, making purchases online, understanding receipts and terms and conditions, checking the small print etc. You are responsible for your own tax assessment in Denmark – receiving a large tax bill at the end of the year is not ideal.

‘Basic communication’ – not just with the Danes, but with a sizeable chunk of the 10 percent of the population who aren’t Danish, but don’t speak English. Immigrating from countries like Eritrea, Afghanistan and Syria, they wouldn’t have learned English as a child, but most will speak Danish after being here for a few months.

‘Making new friends’ – not just with the Danes but also the social outlet offered by language school. Many often remain friends for decades, and it’s not unknown for some to start sports clubs once the learning experience is over.

‘Complaining’ – whether it’s in a checkout queue or at the traffic lights, if you’re speaking in English, will they admit to understanding you?

‘Eavesdropping’ – fun in any language.

‘Safety’ – last, but by no means least. In an emergency situation, Danish language skills could prove to be the difference – offering crucial clarity and timesaving.

Culturally: New horizons to seek

Ultimately it might come down to how well you want to get to know and appreciate your new home. Imagine the excitement many feel at being able to read and appreciate Hans Christian Andersen’s stories in their original language, or the philosophy of Søren Kierkegaard.

Danish also connects you with the past and the culture and history of northern Europe. It developed from Old Norse, which eventually split into Old West Norse, spoken in Norway and Iceland, and Old East Norse, spoken in Sweden and Denmark.

Eventually, Old East Norse evolved into the Danish that is spoken today. Believe it or not, there are many regional dialects in Denmark and its territories, of which many are still spoken today.

If you understand Danish you can go to more events, exhibitions and social happenings. Learning Danish will make you aware they are happening in the first place and will also allow you to get more out of them once you are there.

And don’t forget that Danish is closely related to Norwegian and Swedish, even if their Scandinavian neighbours to tend to mock the Danes for sounding as if we speak with a potato in our mouths. So you’re not just learning one language, but three!

Norwegian (bokmål) is almost a carbon copy of Danish, with a few distinctions irrelevant to normal every-day use.

Swedish uses some unique words and phrases, but to a great extent is very understandable to Danish speakers.