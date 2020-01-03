Pre-school: Who said the twos were terrible?

Pre-school education can cost an average annual salary in some countries. In London, for example, it’s not uncommon to have to pay in the region of 20 to 30,000 pounds a year, leaving many parents with no other option than staying at home to oversee the terrible twos and threes themselves, before gratefully handing their children over to the state system to take care of the fearsome fours.

For many internationals, therefore, it is with unbridled joy that they learn that 70 percent of the costs of daycare are subsidised by the local municipality.

Suddenly the twos and threes are more tired-out than terrible!

A proud history

Denmark has a long history of pre-school education stretching back to the 1820s, when the first schools were set up to instruct the children of working families where both parents went out to work.

Initially, they were places to look after children but between 1850 and 1900, private educational institutions appeared that had pedagogical objectives as well.

All children under the age of six are legally entitled to attend a daycare facility. This term covers institutions such as crèches, daycare institutions, nursery schools and age-integrated institutions.

The development of the child is prioritised very highly, so as well as providing a safe environment for childcare, the institutions co-operate with parents to support the development of the individual’s self-esteem.

Daycare facilities

Because daycare is a legal requirement, the local authority is obliged to provide facilities for any child aged 26 weeks and up to school age. These can be organised in various ways – either as local-authority child-minding, local-authority daycare centres, independent daycare centres, private child-minding, or an approved private daycare centre.

In cases where parents work far away from their home, it might be desirable for them to have their children cared for in a daycare facility under another local authority. This is also possible.

When a child is admitted to a daycare facility through local authority allocation, the local council subsidises the cost of the child’s place, and the parents make up the difference. There is also a sibling discount if more than one child in a household is in the same institution.

If parents want their child to attend an approved private daycare centre, they may be able to obtain a financial subsidy to pay for the place. There is also the possibility of obtaining an aided-place subsidy if the parental income is below a certain level.

Child-minding in private homes

In the local-authority regime, child-minding takes place in a private home and a child-minder can take care of up to five children. Children are assigned to individual child-minders by the local authority. If two or more child-minders work together, they may be permitted to look after up to ten children.

There are also private child-minders whose work is governed by an operating agreement between them and the local authority. The local authority subsidises the individual child and supervises the scheme.

Daycare Centres

These are institutions such as crèches, nursery schools and age-integrated institutions. They cater for children from birth to school age. They can either be run by the local authority or by private individuals.

Independent daycare centres are owned and run by private individuals under the terms of an agreement with the local authority. They are subject to local authority supervision and receive subsidies from the local authority to cover its costs.

Approved private daycare centres must be licensed by the local authority. However, the centres themselves decide who to admit and children are not referred to them by the local authority. They also receive a local authority subsidy per child.

In agreement with the local authority, daycare centres can be operated as outsourced daycare centres. These institutions must comply with the same requirements as the local authority daycare centres.

Educational requirements

Since 2004, there has been a legal obligation for all daycare facilities to develop and implement an educational curriculum. There are two prongs – one for children up to 2 years old and one for children aged 3 up until they start school.

The curriculum sets out the goals for the daycare facility regarding what the children should be learning. It also as describes the methods and activities used to attain these goals and includes a methodology for evaluating the curriculum. Six themes have been highlighted as follows:

The comprehensive personal development of the child Social competencies Language Body and motion Nature and natural phenomena Cultural expressions and values

The curriculum must also show how the daycare facility works to ensure a good and stimulating environment for the children in its care. This environment must be considered from a child’s perspective and the children’s own experiences of that environment taken into consideration.

It’s up to the individual daycare facility to decide on its own approach. The leader of the facility is responsible for preparing and publishing the curriculum and for carrying out an annual evaluation. This includes documenting whether the approaches and activities chosen meet the objectives outlined within the themes. The curriculum must be approved by the local council, who are also responsible for monitoring its implementation.

International options

Since 2017, two facilities in Copenhagen have been offering English-language daycare. The service is tailored towards expats living in the municipality who expect to move away from Denmark again within a few years. At least one of the parents must have a job in Denmark

Børnebyen Vandværket, which is near Vesterport Station, offers nursery (0-3) to 12 children and kindergarten (3-6) care to 24. Idrætsinstitutionen Bavnehøj, which is the Sydvest district near Enghavevej, offers kindergarten care with a focus on physical education to 24 children.

And Hellerup also has two English-language facilities: Sunrise International Preschool and Stepping Stone.

Sunrise International Preschool on Norgesmindevej caters to children aged 2-6 at a location that is respectful to other people, animals and the environment.

Stepping Stone on Ehlersvej has reopened following its renovation. Located in a charming manor house it offers a ‘home away from home’ to its young charges.