Cafe review: Bread, skyr and bites: veggie’s delight

Located at the junction between Vendersgade and Nørre Farimagsgade, Café Feel Good has a nature-themed decor with a modern touch, which is reflected in its home-made menu options. In short, it is a vegetarian’s delight.

Big Apple is calling

At a time when everyone is leaning towards being natural, using organic products and employing greener ways to do things, the culinary world is now fully on board with the trend, but Denmark took its time getting up to speed.

“Denmark’s food scene did not offer enough healthy menu options – and even when it did, it didn’t have the element of taste,” recalls cafe owner Gabriel about how the idea of starting an organic cafe in 2016 was conceived.

Since its opening, Café Feel Good has generated rave reviews, and it has already received offers to take its concept to two of the world’s most famous gastronomic cities: New York and London.

READ ALSO: Sip away the evening in Copenhagen’s timeless cocktail lounge

Powerhouse boosters

We settled in a cosy corner and after careful contemplation ordered some drinks: a one-of-a-kind golden latte and a freshly-squeezed immune booster.

Don’t be mistaken, the latte is not just any coffee, but a golden emulsion of your grandmother’s suggested healthiest ingredients: turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, coconut oil, honey and oat milk. This delicious drink has healing properties and is beneficial for the heart, mind and body.

The juice, meanwhile, is a powerhouse made by blending ginger, beetroot, carrot and apple.

All-time great pancakes

We were then served the special ‘feel good’ brunch: an expansive platter of choices laid out for our taste buds to indulge in: pumpkin seeds, sprouts, pesto filled avocado, hummus, organic bread and exotic fruits. The Greek yogurt with pureéd mango and sprinkled granola was a delight to eat – as was the dark chocolate mousse.

While we pigged out on these organic delights, the best course was still to come.

In a nutshell, this is the reason why I’d go back to Café Feel Good come rain or snow. Priced at 99 kroner, the hearty plate of banana-blueberry and turmeric-stuffed pancakes is not to be missed. These caramel-slathered pancakes were dotted with colourful fruit and tiny flowers set on top. It was indeed, just as the menu described it, “full of surprises”.

“We top it with varying fruit and ingredients every day,” the cafe waitress explained.

Among the other options you should try are the salad bowls – which are filled with ingredients such as chickpeas, pomegranate, mint, mango dressing and much more – and the berries and granola drizzled in mango pureé.

And their homespun spicy hummus is a must as well.

READ ALSO: Cooked to be chased, hooked at first taste, rebooked in great haste

Food for the senses

Taste and presentation apart, the ambience of the place is also worthy of a high ranking.

The name of the cafe isn’t just a random choice, but a deeply ingrained motto to help the customers feel good by appealing to all five of their senses with the aesthetics, tastes and aroma of every meal.

Rightly so, the owner of the cafe describes it as being “food for all the senses”.