Cafe review: You’re always welcome next door

Opening early every day of the week, Cafe Next Door dishes up a classic breakfast – pancakes, bacon ‘n’ eggs – as well as the other cornerstones of a good start to the day, such as muesli, porridge, fruit and yoghurt. There’s also a number of fresh superjuices available if you feel the need for a health kick.

As well as breakfast, salads and sandwiches are on offer. I arrived in the afternoon and enjoyed a deliciously-fresh tuna sandwich, along with a tasty Americano with a pleasant fruity edge. It’s a conventional choice of drinks, but you won’t be penalised for that extra shot of coffee or a personal preference here and there.

Everything is homemade, and there’s also plenty of choice for those with a sweet tooth. The one exception to the homemade rule is the croissants – although they’re provided by a French associate, for that certain ‘je ne sais quoi’.

Through the keyhole

The decor is interesting and slightly quirky. As you step down into the café, you arrive at the bar and a shrine … a shrine to … well … just about whatever you want. Solid old doors have been skillfully crafted to make the bar and tables, and it’s a nice touch. Elsewhere I’m pretty sure I spotted He-Man’s battlecat ‘Cringer’ being put to good use as a candle holder.

Take a seat at any of the glass-top tables and you’ll find all manner of things have been slipped under the glass by guests – thank you notes, drawings, money – and who needs table numbers when you’re handed a shark figurine to help the staff find you?

This is Denmark, so no venue would be complete without a series of low-hanging lamps. It sounds like there’s a lot going on, but it’s all brought together nicely by a soothing purple colour scheme that provides uniformity – ultimately it’s a nice place to sit, inside or out.

A friendly locale

According to the owner, Skyler, the location was crucial to the concept of creating a place where people are just nice to one another. It’s a vibrant and diverse neighbourhood, and when the space became available in 2012, it was the right place at the right time. And so, while the bar may be constructed from old wooden doors, this is a place built on good vibes and mutual respect.

There’s a real sense of community on this little section of Larsbjørnsstræde; as I sit down and have a chat with Skyler, it’s barely been 30 seconds before several passers-by greet him. There are also plenty of bars in the adjoining narrow streets for later in the day.

Considering the central location, everything is very reasonably priced, alluding to a common sense approach of doing simple things well, and wanting people to come back. Remember: you’re always welcome next door.