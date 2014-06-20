Italian food is back. It never really left us, but now it’s trendy and cheese-ier and about more than just a good margherita pizza. remo Italo Disco has received rave reviews right from the moment it opened back at the end of 2015. Even Italians have good things to say about it – which is always a big deal.

As with almost every last corner of west Copenhagen, Oehlenschlægersgade has been given a new face in recent years, and Italo Disco is just one of the many eateries that have popped up as a result.

This place is pure gold. Tucked away down an otherwise remarkably ordinary Vesterbro street, the revamped slaughterhouse has blossomed into a charming little Italian-inspired trattoria.