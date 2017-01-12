Catch a sneak peek at Copenhagen’s new City Ring Metro

On Sunday, almost a decade of strenuous work will culminate in the opening of Copenhagen’s new City Ring Metro – 17 new stations spread across the capital districts of Østerbro, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and the city centre.

And while plenty of celebrations are planned for the coming days, readers can catch a quick glimpse into what a ride on the City Ring might look like – as well as the designs of all the stations.

The Metro Company has put together a video that condenses the entire 15.5 km journey down into a palatable three minutes as the trains zip from station to station.

Check the video out below and see photos from all the stations here.