Catch a sneak peek at Copenhagen’s new City Ring Metro

Hop on for 15.5 km condensed into a three-minute video

Slick, shiny and ready to go on Sunday (photo: Metro Company)
September 27th, 2019 12:01 pm| by Christian W

On Sunday, almost a decade of strenuous work will culminate in the opening of Copenhagen’s new City Ring Metro – 17 new stations spread across the capital districts of Østerbro, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and the city centre.

And while plenty of celebrations are planned for the coming days, readers can catch a quick glimpse into what a ride on the City Ring might look like – as well as the designs of all the stations.

The Metro Company has put together a video that condenses the entire 15.5 km journey down into a palatable three minutes as the trains zip from station to station.

Check the video out below and see photos from all the stations here.

Cityringen rundt på 3 minutter from Metroselskabet on Vimeo.

