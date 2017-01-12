Coming Up Soon: Christmas cuisine, carols, choirs and classical music

Danish Christmas lunch for 80kr

Curious about the Danish Christmas? Start with glögg and æbleskiver and learn about traditions before enjoying a Christmas feast followed by games, presents and dancing (Dec 25, 15:00-23:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; 80kr, studenterhuset.com)

Latin American classical music

Enjoy a night of Cuban, Mexican and American-Creole classical music played on the piano by Jens Jakob Kjær Hansen in the concert hall of the piano company Juhl-Sørensen (Dec 21, 17:00; Juhl-Sørensen Brofogedvej 10, Cph NV; free adm)

US music and æbleskiver

Listen to Americana and folk music from the likes of Workers in Sings and Swedish group Lakely, while enjoying gløgg and æbleskiver. And don’t miss the present lottery (Dec 16, 20:00-02:00; Studenterhuset, Købmagergade 52, Cph K; 40kr)

Carols and mince pies

Join the Farnham Youth Choir from the UK for carols, cheer and mince pies. All proceeds go to charity! (Dec 18, 19:00-21:00; Books & Company, 1 Sofievej, Hellerup 2900, Denmark; over-10s: 50kr)

Winter concert

SØNG, a rhythmic choir whose songs range from pop to rock to experimental music, are performing a winter concert. Arrive early to enjoy homemade treats (Dec 19, 19:00; Ukirke, Dannebrogsgade 53, Cph V)

CTC play reading

Try out your talents at this CTC play reading event. Test your versatility by playing multiple characters or just sit and listen (Dec 18, 18:30-21:00; The Globe, Nørregade 45, Cph K; free adm)