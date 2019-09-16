Copenhagen among ‘smartest’ cities in the world

Copenhagen is one of the smartest cities on the planet, according to the latest 2019 Smart City Index, published by Swiss business school, IMD.

The Danish capital ranked fifth overall with an AA ranking, behind leaders Singapore, Zurich (only two AAA rankers), Oslo and Geneva (also both AA), while Auckland, Taipei City, Helsinki, Bilbao and Dusseldorf (all five A ratings) rounded out the top 10.

According to IMD, the Smart City Index “focuses on how citizens perceive the scope and impact of efforts to make their cities ‘smart’, balancing ‘economic and technological aspects’ with ‘humane dimensions’.” Being a smart city significantly increases its ability to attract investment and talent.

African woes

Rankings are based on scores in a number of categories, such as Health & Safety, Mobility, Activities, Opportunities and Governance.

“Smart cities are growing and blossoming in all parts of the world. Economic realities cannot be ignored: cities in poorer countries face disadvantages, which will require specific actions to correct along the path towards smartness,” said professor Arturo Bris, the head of the IMD World Competitiveness Center.

Other notables included Toronto (15th), London (20), Melbourne (24), Stockholm (25), Dublin (30), New York (38), Berlin (39), Seoul (47), Paris (51), Beijing (60), Tokyo (62), New Delhi (68), Moscow (72), Jakarta (81), Mexico City (88) and Sao Paolo (90).

African cities dominated the rocky end of the spectrum as Lagos came in last, preceded by Rabat, Nairobi and Cairo.

Download the entire index here (in English).