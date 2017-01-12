Danes stay alive with win over Austria

The Danish under-21 side wiped away their disappointing showing against Germany on Monday to get past Austria 3-1 in Udine at Euro 2019 last night.

The Danes needed a win to have any hope of reaching the semi-finals, and they looked the sharper side early on with Robert Skov hitting the post and Rasmus Kristensen flashing one wide.

In the end it was Jakob Mæhle, the right back playing out of position on the left, who put Denmark ahead after 33 minutes following a winding run and a cool chip over the keeper.

Grabbing back momentum

The Danes took a deserved lead into the break, but Austria scored immediately after the restart, with captain Philipp Lienhart heading home from a corner.

The Austrians were then awarded a dubious-looking penalty that warranted a look on VAR, but a heroic save by Daniel Iversen kept the Danes in it.

The save seemed to galvanise the Danes and hero of the day Mæhle bundled home with 15 minutes to go to give Niels Frederiksen’s boys a deserved lead back.

The goal seemed to crush Austrian spirits and young sub Andreas Skov Olsen added a third in the final moments – a goal that could prove critical if Denmark are to reach the semi-finals by virtue of being the best second-placed team.

Germany look set to take top spot in Group B after hammering Serbia 6-1 later on last night. The smarting Serbs are up next for Denmark on Sunday.