Danish media: Christian Eriksen closing in on Inter Milan move

The drawn-out transfer saga involving Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen could finally be reaching a conclusion, according to the Danish media Ekstra Bladet.

The tabloid revealed yesterday that Inter Milan are closing in on a January deal that could see the 27-year-old Dane leave Tottenham for around 150-180 million kroner.

Inter the dragon slayer?

Eriksen, who joined Spurs from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, has so far rejected the English club’s efforts to extend his contract.

The Dane has been open about his desire to try something new in his career, and preferably away from the Premier League.

Inter are trying to wrest the Serie A title away from Juventus this year and coach Antonio Conte is well aware of Eriksen’s ability following this coaching stint with Chelsea.