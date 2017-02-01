 Danish submariner appeals case to start in September – The Post

Danish submariner appeals case to start in September

Madsen will only appeal his sentence

Madsen appeals to start come autumn (photo: flickr/Joi Ito)
May 15th, 2018 1:44 pm| by Ray W
The appeals case against Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen starts in September, according to prosecutors.

Madsen, who was found guilty on April 25 of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, will only appeal the life sentence he was given for his crimes. However, Madsen’s defence lawyer said that he still denies murdering Wall.

READ MORE: Peter Madsen found guilty of premeditated murder

The Copenhagen City Court ruled unanimously that Madsen lured Wall onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview.

The prosecutors said that the appeal will be heard from September 5 at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen.

