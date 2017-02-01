Danish submariner appeals case to start in September

The appeals case against Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen starts in September, according to prosecutors.

Madsen, who was found guilty on April 25 of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, will only appeal the life sentence he was given for his crimes. However, Madsen’s defence lawyer said that he still denies murdering Wall.

The Copenhagen City Court ruled unanimously that Madsen lured Wall onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview.

The prosecutors said that the appeal will be heard from September 5 at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen.