The government has set aside 118 million kroner to aid a number of conflicts that are perhaps given less media attention than those against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
The Danish funds will assist those affected by conflicts in the Central African Republic, Burundi, Yemen, Sudan and Nigeria, to mention just a few.
“Over 65 million worldwide have been driven from their homes and are in need of our help.” said Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister.
“We rarely hear anything about these conflicts, but that doesn’t make their humanitarian demands less pressing. On the contrary, they risk being overlooked by the international community. The government’s policy is clear: we want to help refugees no matter where in the world they are located.”
Denmark managed to give a total of 2.35 billion kroner in aid to humanitarian crises in 2016.