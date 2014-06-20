The government has set aside 118 million kroner to aid a number of conflicts that are perhaps given less media attention than those against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The Danish funds will assist those affected by conflicts in the Central African Republic, Burundi, Yemen, Sudan and Nigeria, to mention just a few.

“Over 65 million worldwide have been driven from their homes and are in need of our help.” said Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister.