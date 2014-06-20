Contact us Advertise with us

Denmark earmarks millions for ‘forgotten’ conflicts

118 million going to mostly African nations

The Central African Republic is among the recipients (photo: hdptcar) The Central African Republic is among the recipients (photo: hdptcar)
January 2nd, 2017 11:32 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The government has set aside 118 million kroner to aid a number of conflicts that are perhaps given less media attention than those against the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

The Danish funds will assist those affected by conflicts in the Central African Republic, Burundi, Yemen, Sudan and Nigeria, to mention just a few.

“Over 65 million worldwide have been driven from their homes and are in need of our help.” said Ulla Tørnæs, the development minister.



“We rarely hear anything about these conflicts, but that doesn’t make their humanitarian demands less pressing. On the contrary, they risk being overlooked by the international community. The government’s policy is clear: we want to help refugees no matter where in the world they are located.”

Denmark managed to give a total of 2.35 billion kroner in aid to humanitarian crises in 2016.

 

The funds will be handed out accordingly:


Central African Republic: 20 million kroner to UN’s humanitarian efforts to help the around 500,000 people who are internally displaced in the nation

Yemen: 20 million kroner to UN’s humanitarian efforts to help close to 19 million people who need humanitarian aid in the wake of the conflict

Sudan: 16.5 million kroner to UN efforts to assist the 3.1 million people internally displaced in the country

Nigeria: 20 million kroner to the International Red Cross (ICRC) to help the 1.8 million people internally displaced due to Boko Haram’s terrorist attacks

Tanzania: 6 million kroner to the UNHCR and 6 million kroner to the WFP to alleviate the over 325,000 people who have fled the conflict in Burundi to crowded refugee camps in Tanzania

Myanmar: 10 million kroner to UN efforts to help the half a million or so people needing humanitarian help in the wake of sustained persecution of the Muslim minority in the nation

Mali/Sahel: 2.5 million people are in need of humanitarian help, while 135,000 have fled to neighbouring nations such as Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso

World Bank: 12 million kroner to the Global Programme for Forced Displacement, a key aid player connected to longer refugee crises

Related News


Latest News

Two thirds of Danish internet users are registered on Facebook (photo: iStock)
Danish research: Facebook makes users sad, depressed and lonely
Making history in Canada (photo: Ishockeylandsholdet)
Danish ice hockey youngsters impress at World Championships
The Central African Republic is among the recipients (photo: hdptcar)
Denmark earmarks millions for ‘forgotten’ conflicts
Chung Yoo-ra could be charged today (photo: YouTube)
Danish arrest linked to South Korean president’s impeachment grabs international headlines
Denmark leading the way (photo: Pixabay)
Transgendered no longer considered mentally ill in Denmark
fried herring with boiled potatoes and dill sauce
Coming up Soon: Learn to converse, co-ordinate and cook like a Dane

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved