Denmark to open its first ever youth island

‘Five go to Kirren Island’, ‘The Voyage of the Dawn Treader’, ‘Where the Wild Things Go’ – there’s something magical about the combination of children and islands. It doesn’t always have to end up like ‘The Lord of the Flies’ or with Brooke Shields getting pregnant.

And now Denmark is dedicating its first ever island to young people. From Saturday August 24, the 50,000 sqm artificial island of Flakfortet, which is located off the east coast of Denmark in the Øresund Strait just 6 km from Copenhagen, will become officially known as Ungdomsøen (youth island).

By 2023, the island’s owner, the national scout organisation Det Danske Spejderkorps, is hopeful that every other youth in Denmark – those aged 15-25 –will be aware of its existence, and that 100,000 of them will have visited it in the past year.

Lots of events

Following a 25 million euro renovation, Det Danske Spejderkorps claims the island is the world’s largest artificially landscaped island.

Some 1,000 volunteers will help organise activities, workshops, social events, courses, concerts and activities such as adventure races, debates and rappelling.

Its vision is to make young people more engaged in taking social responsibility in their communities.

Healthy framework

“We are very much in favour of the youth island having no adult intervention,” revealed Ungdomsøen head Dea Forchhammer.

“We have a golden egg in our hands. We intend to work purposefully for young people across all ages, demographics and interests to set up a healthy framework.”