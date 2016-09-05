Family Days allows you and your family to dig into the countless cultural and leisure activities available in Copenhagen.
Explore supervised playgrounds, city walks, badminton, football, volleyball, ice skating, yoga, rhythmics and much more!
CPH POST Online is bringing you the program in digital form: CLICK HERE for more information about specific events, dates and locations.
Different locations; starting at 12:00 on 05.09.2016 lasting until 16:00 on 11.09.2016; Admission is free for most of the content.