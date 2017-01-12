 Drama as demolition in Denmark goes terribly wrong – The Post

Drama as demolition in Denmark goes terribly wrong

Silo topples into cultural centre in Vordingborg

The culture building (right) sustained damage (photo: Vordingborg.net)
April 10th, 2018 10:43 am| by Christian W
Somewhere, there’s a red-faced engineering firm wondering what the hell went wrong in Vordingborg on Friday.

The demolition of a 53.2-metre silo in the south Zealand town was supposed to go like clockwork and treat the expectant crowd to a triumphant moment of engineering prowess. Instead, it toppled over and caused considerable damage to the town’s waterfront culture and library centre (see video below).

“We’ve gathered photos and we need to evaluate whether the demolition plan was adhered to and if it contained errors. We’ve hired an external consultant to help us with that,” Mads Justesen, a police commissioner with Næstved Police, told Ingeniøren newspaper.

No injuries
As of yesterday, Kenneth Wegge, who was in charge of the demolition of the 37-year-old silo on behalf of demolition firm Sprængningstjenesten, still couldn’t explain what went wrong.

Fortunately, no-one was injured during the ill-fated demolition attempt, which used 10 kilos of explosives to bring down the silo.



