Eight cars set on fire at a Copenhagen vehicle inspection centre

Weekend arsonists cut a hole in a fence to gain access to the parking lot

September 12th, 2016 7:38 am| by Ray W
Eight cars sitting in a parking lot at a vehicle inspection centre in Brøndby were torched overnight.

“Several cars were set on fire and a total of eight have been damaged,” Brian Munck from Copenhagen West Regional Police told DR Nyheder.

Munck said that the arsonists gained access to the grounds by cutting a hole in the fence. Police would not speculate whether the fire was related to the spate of car fires that have plagued Copenhagen since August.



Eight more
Eight other vehicles were damaged in a carport fire in Albertslund early Sunday morning. Police said that the fire started Toyota Yaris and then spread to the other cars.

“We do not know whether it was a technical error in the Toyota that started the fire,” said Jeff Nielsen from Copenhagen West Regional Police.

 

