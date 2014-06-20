Eight cars sitting in a parking lot at a vehicle inspection centre in Brøndby were torched overnight.

“Several cars were set on fire and a total of eight have been damaged,” Brian Munck from Copenhagen West Regional Police told DR Nyheder.

Munck said that the arsonists gained access to the grounds by cutting a hole in the fence. Police would not speculate whether the fire was related to the spate of car fires that have plagued Copenhagen since August.