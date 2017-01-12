Germany punish Danish errors in U-21 Euro opener

Denmark started brightly against Germany in their Group B opening match at the 2019 under-21 Euros in Udine, Italy last night.

But 30 minutes in, it started unravelling for the Danes.

First some lax defending allowed Marco Richter to get the Germans off the mark, before a terrible back-pass by Mads Valentin Pedersen gifted Richter a second just after the break.

The very same Pedersen also looked rather culpable, at least positionally, when the Germans countered for a third after 65 minutes.

Skov spark

Meanwhile, the rest of the Danish team didn’t seem particularly interested in taking it to the Germans – aside from Robert Skov, who did his best to take on the opposition and was rewarded with a penalty that he confidently put away with 15 minutes to go.

Denmark tried for a late push, but the Germans held firm, leaving the Danes disappointed and needing to get some results in their remaining group games against Austria and Serbia.

Austria, who Denmark face next on Thursday, beat Serbia 2-0 in Group B’s other fixture yesterday.