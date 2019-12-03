Gonorrhoea cases on the rise in Denmark

According to new figures from the State Serum Institute, the number of Danes who have been diagnosed with gonorrhoea has nearly doubled in the past four years. 1,141 cases were been reported in 2014, a the number that has almost doubled to 2,192 in 2018.

The diagnosis appears to be more prevalent among men (1,350) and among those, 53 percent (722) involved heterosexual transmission whereas 43 percent (579) were by homosexual transmission. The rest were unknown.

However, in women’s cases, only one percent (11) were homosexually infected and 3 percent (26) were been reported as being pregnant.

The outbreak has been mostly occurred in the age group of 20-24 years old in both genders.

Young travellers bring wrong souvenirs home

PhD student Jacob Tolstrup from the Clinical Institute for STDs at Bispebjerg Hospital revealed that the increasing number of patients with gonorrhoea is related to the fact that young people travel more than before.

“In that connection, the main concern is a new gonorrhoeae bacterium found in Asia that is resistant to antibiotics,” Tolstrup told Kristeligt Dagblad newspaper.

Among the 161 cases involving people being infected abroad, 33 had been infected in Thailand and the remaining 128 were from various other 40 countries in the world.

Use condoms and get tested regularly

“Young people need to know that condoms prevent sexually transmitted diseases. But we will never have a situation where everyone is protecting themselves all the time. That’s why good offers of tests are crucial,” said Susan Cowan, chief physician at SSI.

Lene Stavngaard, the national head of the interest organisation, Sex & Samfund, pointed out that the number of chlamydia and gonorrhoea cases is significantly higher in Denmark than in Norway and Sweden.

“We are higher than the other Nordic countries in relation to the use of hormonal contraception such as birth control pills,” added Lene Stavngaard.