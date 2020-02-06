 Lego bricks to become green by 2030 - The Post

Lego bricks to become green by 2030

Around 2 percent of this set is sustainable, but it’s a brick by brick process (photo: pxhere)
February 6th, 2020 5:15 pm| by Roselyne Min

Danish toy manufacturer Lego has announced that it will be producing entirely sustainable plastic bricks by 2030.

READ ALSO: Danish researchers developing green Lego bricks

It has already started the process of phasing out plastics derived from fossil fuels in favour of bricks made from sustainable materials such as sugar cane or wood.

But progress has been slow so far.

READ ALSO: Lego owners still Denmark’s wealthiest family

Taking baby steps
In 2015, Lego set aside a billion dollars to research sustainable Lego bricks.

However, only 2 percent of the bricks currently on the market are made of sustainable materials.

Joining the club
A number of other Danish companies also plan to become more sustainable by 2030.

Vestas has announced plans to be CO2-neutral by 2030, while Novo Nordisk aims to be climate neutral with all its operations and transport by 2030.

In addition, Arla, Danish Crown and Maersk have plans to be CO2-neutral by 2050.

