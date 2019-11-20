Local Round-Up: New Kløvermarken district vision unveiled

The large green space in the Amager East district of Kløvermarken, the site of the city’s first airport, has had many faces over the years.

In the 19th century, it was very much an area used by the military, and then after the capital’s first airfield was opened there in 1909, it was used to house a camp for German refugees after World War II, before eventually evolving into playing fields.

Twelve years ago, Frank Jensen’s predecessor as mayor, Ritt Bjerregaard, announced a housing project for the area, but it ended up on the scrapheap.

Huge 750,000 sqm district

But now the district again has solid plans to again make good use of the large greenfield site, as the construction company Skanska together with urban research and design consulting firm Gehl Architects have drafted a new vision for a Kløvermarken district.

The district would comprise 750,000 sqm, of which Skanska would own 285,000 sqm and the City of Copenhagen 295,000 sqm.

Skanska plans to build 4,000 homes by 2031 and an additional 10,000 after the opening of a new subway station. The housing types will vary from private rental housing to non-profit rental housing.

Hundreds of trees being planted in Copenhagen this winter

The city of Copenhagen has announced plans to plant 400-500 trees throughout the city this year. This is part of the municipality’s goal of planting 100,000 new trees by 2025. Several small and large planting projects are underway: 36 trees in Bispebjerg Cemetry, 40 in Vigerslev Park and 50 in Østerbro. Among the species being planted are lime, hanging willow, cherry, beech and a special Swedish birch that does not emit pollen. Additionally, shrubs and flower bulbs will also be planted.

Legendary jazz bodega saved at the bell

Cafe Hvide Lam, a 200-year-old legendary jazz bar located in Kultorvet, is all set to reopen on November 21 after a last-minute offer was accepted for the premises in October. Scandinavia’s largest nightlife group Rekom has promised to keep the old spirit, and its old manager Mia Louise Søgaard Pedersen will continue to work there.

Iconic buildings in Brøndby to be shortly torn down

Brøndby Municipality has adopted an EIA report approving the demolition of five almost iconic concrete high-rise buildings, built in the 1970s, which it last year recommended should be torn down due to large amounts of the hazardous chemical polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB). In total, there are 12 tower blocks in the area under question.