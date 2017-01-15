The convention and visitors bureau from the US city of Philadelphia has announced that its tourism agency will establish an office in Copenhagen in the hope of expanding international tourism to and from the Nordic region.

The office is part of an ongoing effort to promote international tourism in Philadelphia. The firm will work to create itineraries that include Philadelphia and open greater opportunities for better representation abroad, according to the bureau.

Growing market

“The Philadelphia team has worked actively in the Nordic market over the last few years building awareness through travel, trade and press opportunities, and we’re beginning to see the results of our efforts,” said bureau president Julie Coker Graham.