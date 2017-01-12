New project launched to enhance contact between designers and companies

The Danish Design Center (DDC) has launched a new project to harness the creative methods of designers as a way of rethinking an entire company from the point of view of the customer to pave the way for new business models.

“We know that many companies find it challenging to have to rethink their products, services and entire business models in order to be able to survive in the long run,” said Christian Bason, the chief executive of the DDC.

“Designers have techniques and thought-processes that can be beneficial to many companies.”

A survey entitled ‘Design Delivers’ carried out by DDC and the confederation of Danish industry, DI, concluded that although design gives extra value, many companies were uncertain when it came to what they might get out of buying consultancy services from designers.

Looking in from outside

DDC has now set up a ‘designer corps’ to remedy this.

“The corps consists of 15 of Denmark’s best designers who will meet with a number of small and middle-sized companies. This could be in the form of one-to-one meetings and advice or workshops for several companies at once,” explained Bason.

Rasmus Ibfelt, the creative director at the design bureau e-Types, agrees with Bason that something should be done.

“A lot of firms need to see themselves and their products from an outside perspective if they are to develop,” he said.

“Today, it’s not enough just to have a good product. You have to know and understand your customers and the context in which your products will function – and designers can help to set that process in motion.”