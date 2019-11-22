Orphan infant handed over to Danish authorities in Syria

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that an orphaned child has been taken to a third country and reunited there with his relatives in Denmark. Not much information has been made public to protect the privacy of the minor.

However, the ministry’s citizens’ service confirmed to DR that authorities are in contact with the child’s closest relatives in Denmark, who have assumed responsibility for the boy.

The story was made public by the head of the foreign commission in Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria, Abdulkarim Omar, who wrote on Twitter that they had “handed over a Danish infant from the Islamic State family to a delegation from the Danish Foreign Ministry”.

“The little boy has been in our custody at a centre for unaccompanied, orphaned children in the al-Hol camp in Syria. We are, of course, very relieved that the young child is on his way home to Denmark,” Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, the secretary-general for Save the Children, told DR.

40 children connected to Denmark

Last June, DR reported that a seven-month-old orphan boy connected to Denmark was ill in the same camp. The boy’s relatives in Denmark were trying to bring him here. Although the dates seem to match, there is no confirmation it is the same child.

The mother of this child reported in June had left Denmark as a 19-year-old to join IS. She was killed in a bombing raid in March in Baghouz in Syria, the last stronghold of the IS. The boy’s father was thought to be dead too.

The Al-Hol camp in Syria holds around 73,000 people. Most come from the city of Baghouz. Some 90 percent of them are women and children, and 65 percent are under 12 years old.

“According to PET, there are about 40 children who are Danish citizens with their parents in the conflict area,” the minister of justice, Nick Haekkerup, told DR.

In October the Foreign Ministry declined to assist relatives in Denmark in bringing their children and grandchildren from Syria, but just last June the Danish authorities went to the al-Hol camp to retrieve a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the back – an injury that could not be treated locally.