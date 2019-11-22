 Orphan infant handed over to Danish authorities in Syria - The Post

Orphan infant handed over to Danish authorities in Syria

The al-Hol camp (photo: Y. Boechat (VOA)
November 22nd, 2019 10:01 am| by Thess Mostoles

The Foreign Ministry yesterday confirmed that an orphaned child has been taken to a third country and reunited there with his relatives in Denmark. Not much information has been made public to protect the privacy of the minor.

However, the ministry’s citizens’ service confirmed to DR that authorities are in contact with the child’s closest relatives in Denmark, who have assumed responsibility for the boy.

The story was made public by the head of the foreign commission in Kurdish autonomy in northern Syria, Abdulkarim Omar, who wrote on Twitter that they had “handed over a Danish infant from the Islamic State family to a delegation from the Danish Foreign Ministry”.

“The little boy has been in our custody at a centre for unaccompanied, orphaned children in the al-Hol camp in Syria. We are, of course, very relieved that the young child is on his way home to Denmark,” Johanne Schmidt-Nielsen, the secretary-general for Save the Children, told DR.

40 children connected to Denmark
Last June, DR reported that a seven-month-old orphan boy connected to Denmark was ill in the same camp. The boy’s relatives in Denmark were trying to bring him here. Although the dates seem to match, there is no confirmation it is the same child.

The mother of this child reported in June had left Denmark as a 19-year-old to join IS. She was killed in a bombing raid in March in Baghouz in Syria, the last stronghold of the IS. The boy’s father was thought to be dead too.

The Al-Hol camp in Syria holds around 73,000 people. Most come from the city of Baghouz. Some 90 percent of them are women and children, and 65 percent are under 12 years old.

“According to PET, there are about 40 children who are Danish citizens with their parents in the conflict area,” the minister of justice, Nick Haekkerup, told DR.

In October the Foreign Ministry declined to assist relatives in Denmark in bringing their children and grandchildren from Syria, but just last June the Danish authorities went to the al-Hol camp to retrieve a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the back – an injury that could not be treated locally.



Latest News

National
New petrol criteria being adopted in the new year
Denmark
News Round-Up: Three out of ten Danes only use the toilet at home
Activities
Performance Review: History on a stage, this is essential viewing for the whole country
News
Sports Round-Up: German tennis king praises Danish up-and-comer

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved