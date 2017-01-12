 Out & About: Emerging from the rabbit hole for pastures new – The Post

Out & About: Emerging from the rabbit hole for pastures new

(photo: Tanya Vinogradova)
March 23rd, 2019 6:00 am| by Dave Smith
The Down the Rabbit Hole theatre group may have lost its residency at the House of International Theatre at Huset, but that hasn’t stopped it from putting together an impressive line-up over the winter – and a Harold Pinter double bill to boot.

(photo: Hasse Ferrold)

 

First off, it returned to HIT for a five-day run of ‘The Lover’ starring Jana Pulkrabek and Tom Hale (left), which the CPH POST reviewer applauded, praising director Jeremy Thomas-Poulsen (right) for his brave decision to gender-swap the roles.

(photo: Hasse Ferrold)

 

And then, less than two weeks later, it presented ‘Party Time’ at LiteraturHaus in Nørrebro, where the audience was treated to “a surprisingly affecting and visceral watch”, according to the CPH POST reviewer.

(photo: Tanya Vinogradova)

 

After the performance, audience and cast found time to relax.

(photo: Tanya Vinogradova)

 

While Thomas-Poulsen (left) – swapping directorial for bar duties – had time to reflect on a great way to show Copenhagen you’re back in business.



