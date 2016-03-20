 Peter Madsen Trial: Day 2 recap as court hears about defendant’s personal relationships – The Post

Peter Madsen Trial: Day 2 recap as court hears about defendant’s personal relationships

Submariner’s life laid bare as he denies erotic motive

Madsen (centre) could face life in prison (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
March 22nd, 2018 2:37 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

As Peter Madsen took the stand at the City Court for the second day running in Denmark’s most famous murder trial, in which he stands accused of the premeditated murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, the court heard the defendant answer a number of questions concerning his personal relationships.

For over five hours, Madsen answered queries about other lovers in his life and the court was shown a number of videos depicting the killing of women that were found on his workshop computer after his arrest.

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen showed the court two animated videos with women having their heads cut off and being impaled on spikes, while the jury alone were treated to the real decapitation film that Madsen allegedly watched on August 10 – the fateful day he took Wall out on the submarine Nautilus.

Madsen, however, denied finding inspiration in the videos, but said that he watched the real decapitation because he felt bad for the woman having her head cut off.

READ MORE: Peter Madsen trial back on tomorrow

Nothing Erotic
Madsen also denied being turned on by necrophilia – Wall’s body had sustained many wounds post mortem – contending that he  dismembered her to be able to get the body out of the submarine. There was nothing erotic in it, he maintained.

Defence lawyer Betina Hald Engmark then went through a number of people who Madsen had previously had a relationship with, including former lovers, friends and colleagues.

Madsen then talked about the various relationships he had with those individuals, including his supposedly wild sexual desire and the thoughts of several ex-lovers.

One of those former lovers will be a key witness. On August 4, Madsen sent her a text message saying that he wanted to impale her with a roasting spit – after she asked him to send her a threat as part of a game. That was just for fun, Madsen then explained.

Madsen also revealed that other people, including interns and a former lover, had access to the harddrive at his workshop. The lover even took it home once as well, he claimed.

The trial continues tomorrow as the first witnesses take the stand.

Trial timetable:


March 8 – Presentation of evidence and Peter Madsen takes the stand

March 21 – Peter Madsen takes the stand again

March 22 – Witnesses called up

March 23 – Witnesses called up

March 26 – Witnesses called up

March 27 – Witnesses called up

March 28 – Witnesses called up

April 3 – Witnesses called up

April 4 – Documentation

April 5 – Reserve day

April 23 – Procedures

April 25 – Verdict

Related News



Latest News

General
Peter Madsen Trial: Day 3 recap delves into forensics and ends with the ‘dark net’
General
Peter Madsen Trial: Day 2 recap as court hears about defendant’s personal relationships
Denmark
Fehmarn Belt project running into further delays
National
In a historic move, Netto introduces deposit system on plastic bags

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved