 Seals becoming a growing headache for fishermen in Danish waters – The Post

Seals becoming a growing headache for fishermen in Danish waters

They may look cute, but fishermen are becoming increasingly worried about large numbers of grey seals

That’s one less for someone’s dinner table (photo: Pixabay)
August 28th, 2017 3:33 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Seal populations in the Wadden Sea are growing fast and their appetite for fish is becoming an increasing problem, especially for gill net fishermen.

The number of grey seals has reached a record high this year, with 5,445 adults being counted in the Wadden Sea – an increase of 10 percent on the numbers from last year.



READ ALSO: Seal parasite threatening Denmark’s cod

Most of the seals are to be found in the Dutch and German part of the sea, but the population is also increasing rapidly in the Danish part – to the detriment of the common (or harbour) seal.

In the Danish area of the sea, 221 grey seals were counted – an increase of almost 50 percent. The population is also growing in inland waters where 10-15 years ago there were no seals.

Grey seals can weigh up to 300 kilos and they eat at least five kilos of fish a day – as well as going after other prey .

A killing machine
“We’ve seen several examples where grey seals have killed common seals and eaten them. They’re very large and pretty aggressive. It appears that some of them have specialised in common seals and porpoises,” Jonas Teilmann, a senior researcher from the Institute for Bioscience at Aarhus University and one of the scientists making the count, told TV2 News.

Seals have been depreciating the sustainable coast fisheries that green organisations and politicians are keen to encourage. They rip up the nets and eat the parts of the fish that they like best.

Culling an option
In May 2016, environment and food minister Esben Lunde Larsen issued a dispensation so that specially-trained hunters and fishermen could shoot 40 of the seals, that are otherwise protected.

The seals are not regarded as a problem for cod fishermen but rather for those using gill nets. Denmark’s fishermen’s association, Danske Fiskeriforeningen, sees only one solution to the problem if the livelihood of the smaller gill net fishermen is to be preserved and that is to exterminate the grey seal completely, says biologist Henrik Lund.

Related News



Latest News

General
Seals becoming a growing headache for fishermen in Danish waters
Local
Former Uber drivers handed uber-fines for illegal taxi driving
Activities
Bless the rains! Toto coming to Denmark
Business
Business News in Brief: Danes spending record amounts on net trading

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved