 She came with Rice, but now she’s the main dish – The Post

She came with Rice, but now she’s the main dish

(photo: Artist’s Facebook page)
April 1st, 2017 7:00 am| by Andrea Dominguez
April 3, 20:00; Vega; 160kr 

Nobody knows for sure how acrimonius Irish singer Lisa Hannigan’s split from her one-time bandleader/boyfriend Damien Rice in 2007 was.



A fallout led to Rice firing her from the group, but within two years she had released a solo album (Sea Sew) that was nominated for the Mercury Prize, so it’s safe to say Hannigan had the last laugh, particularly as one of her last contributions to the band was work on the soundtrack to the third Shrek film and that was as good as it got for Rice.

Her solo work is best described as folkie with jazz notes, accompanied by broken-down, wheezy old instruments.

On the back of the release of her third album, At Swim, Hannigan is bouncing back from a prolonged creative block, which ended when she received an email from Aaron Dresser, the guitarist of American rock band The National, suggesting that they work on an album together.



Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
