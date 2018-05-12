System changes responsible for increasing numbers requesting sex change ops

At the end of last year, the rules were changed so that transsexuals no longer had to be subject to a psychiatric report in order to change sex.

In the first 3 months of this year, Aalborg Unviersity Hospital’s centre for sexual identity has already received 64 referrals – which is 40 percent higher than the numbers for the last quarter of 2017, reports DR Nordjylland.

No more humiliating questions

Astrid Højgaard, head doctor at the centre, is convinced the increase is due to the fact that it is now easier to obtain a sex change operation.

“The path through the system has become shorter and it is easier to obtain treatment. Word gets around and perhaps people are less tempted to go abroad or to resort to self-medicating,” said Højgaard.

Under the old system, a lot of people found the questions asked humiliating and only focused on people’s sexuality rather than sexual identity.