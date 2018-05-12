 System changes responsible for increasing numbers requesting sex change ops – The Post

System changes responsible for increasing numbers requesting sex change ops

As a result of new legislation, more assistance is being given to transsexuals seeking help to change sex

No need to travel abroad for realignment now the system is more accomodating (artwork: Vizmo Starship)
May 22nd, 2018 10:55 am| by Stephen Gadd
At the end of last year, the rules were changed so that transsexuals no longer had to be subject to a psychiatric report in order to change sex.

In the first 3 months of this year, Aalborg Unviersity Hospital’s centre for sexual identity has already received 64 referrals – which is 40 percent higher than the numbers for the last quarter of 2017, reports DR Nordjylland.

No more humiliating questions
Astrid Højgaard, head doctor at the centre, is convinced the increase is due to the fact that it is now easier to obtain a sex change operation.

“The path through the system has become shorter and it is easier to obtain treatment. Word gets around and perhaps people are less tempted to go abroad or to resort to self-medicating,” said Højgaard.

Under the old system, a lot of people found the questions asked humiliating and only focused on people’s sexuality rather than sexual identity.

Quick Links

