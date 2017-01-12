Woman declared dead by mistake gets 445 kroner in compensation

Last year, a 70-year-old woman from Varde in southwestern Jutland was wrongly pronounced dead – at least digitally – after being admitted to the Southwestern Hospital in Esbjerg.

Kristen Kristensen returned home to dozens of letters in her mailbox stating she was dead.

Since then, Kristensen has had a difficult time reviving herself digitally with the insurance company and the bank, as well for pension and tax purposes. She has also had to order a new NemID, passport and driver’s licence.

Compensation? Hardly any

The struggle to get her documents in order led her to be psychologically stressed, after which she made a 70,000 kroner compensation claim from Region Syddanmark.

On Monday, she received a decision on her compensation claim: a disappointing sum of 445 kroner.

A letter from Region Syddanmark stated that the amount covers the expenses that Kristen Kristensen had to spend on a new driver’s licence and health insurance.

No compensation system in place

Region Syddanmark could not “find any legal basis for” compensating people who have been declared dead by mistake, the letter further explained.

Kristensen is quite disappointed with the decision and told DR that the common man has yet again lost the fight.

“I am surprised that they don’t find this to be a violation. If it isn’t a violation of one’s personality to be declared dead by mistake, what is?” she asked.

Kurt Espersen, the executive vice-president of Region Syddanmark, accepts that the whole process has been difficult for Kristen, but explained to DR that the region’s lawyers have considered that it is only possible to compensate her for the cost of renewing her documents.

This decision cannot be appealed and the only way Kristensen can go ahead with the case is if she initiates a civil case against the region, which she doubts will serve any purpose.

“I simply don’t have the money or any confidence left in the system,” she said.