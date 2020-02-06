 Wuhan Update: Denmark considers coronavirus quarantine camps - The Post

Wuhan Update: Denmark considers coronavirus quarantine camps

(Photo: WHO)
February 6th, 2020 2:24 pm| by Roselyne Min&Dominie McIntosh

The head of the Danish health authority Sundhedsstyrelsen Søren Brostrøm suggests the possibility of establishing coronavirus quarantine camps if risk increases in Denmark. 

Brostrøm proposes that if the number of Danes at risk of carrying the virus nears 100, Denmark may consider following the example of Germany, France and the UK, which have all designated isolation premises.

An abandoned hospital or barracks are amongst the potential locations.

Currently, however, he advises the public not to worry and believes home quarantine for high risk potential carriers is still the most appropriate response. This measure will avoid causing unnecessary discontent, he explains.

All cleared for the virus
His statements follow confirmation on February 4 that all 10 Danes arriving home from Hubei province earlier this week have tested negative for the virus.

Belgian authorities have also confirmed that the remaining evacuee who was hospitalised in Brussels, after presenting symptoms, has been cleared and is on their way home.

READ ALSO: Denmark trying to get its citizens out of Wuhan

Surveillance will remain
However, the ministry is still cautious.

“Surveillance of the returnees is maintained and the risk assessment is yet to be scaled down at this time,” said the health and elder minister Magnus Heunicke.

READ ALSO: Wuhan update: Evacuated Danes are healthy

Current figures
The global risk level remains high, according to WHO, with its most recent figures showing 24,554 confirmed cases globally and 191 outside of China.

There have only been two confirmed deaths outside of mainland China.

For those concerned, WHO provides a list of precautionary measures you can take. Most basically it includes making sure you regularly wash your hands, cough and sneeze into a tissue, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

 

