A woman apart – the tale of Denmark’s celebrity sex change pioneer

CPH POST remembers the heroic tale of one George Jørgensen, who in 1952 took one small step in stilettos and one giant leap for humankind when he entered Copenhagen’s Rigshospital a man, and left a blonde bombshell destined for fame, fortune and Hollywood heartbreak.

As a boy growing up in pre-war Bronx, New York, George Jørgensen (b. 1926) always felt a little different. The son of Danish-born parents, young George made painstaking efforts to fit in, despite his naturally lithe, girlish physique. Just after World War II, Jørgensen was drafted into the US Army and served 14 months, an experience which only served to confirm his growing suspicions that Mother Nature had made some kind of mix-up.

Already an experienced military communications expert, Jørgensen was a keen researcher who pored tirelessly over journal articles in a mission to discover what might be wrong; he soon learned that ground-breaking sexual reassignment surgeries were already being performed in Scandinavia. Fluent in Danish thanks to the heritage of his parents, George made haste to Copenhagen in 1950.

A misfit minx

Long Island historian Donald J Myers wrote in a later account of Jørgensen’s transformation, ‘A Changed Man,’ that Jørgensen found Danish doctors sympathetic to his appeal – even peppering the idea with the inimitably Danish sense of humour. ‘You Americans are so childish about sex,’ a woman Danish doctor reportedly told Jørgensen. ‘Operate on the brain, perform a lobotomy, create a whole new personality – but operate on a testicle and everybody explodes.’

It took two years of hormone treatments followed by three operations to make the successful leap into womanhood. However, the story was leaked by a Jørgensen family friend to a New York tabloid after the second surgery, and broadsheet hacks leapt on the sensational value of the Christine story to feed the public’s insatiable hunger for salacious tidbits. According to historian Myers, there was no shortage of nicknames slapped on the now Christine Jørgensen – from ‘The Convertible Woman’, ‘The Misfit in Mink’, ‘The Tops in Swaps’ or ‘The Turnabout Gal.’ American GI’s at a Korean armistice camp crowned her ‘Miss Neutral Zone 1953.’

But if it can be said that any woman emerged from the foam like a modern-day Venus, it was Christine – gangly and self-conscious as a boy, she was a knock-out as a woman. Infamous American writer Truman Capote was taken with her, and Hollywood hob-nobbers Tony Curtis and Roger Moore were well-known callers. Christine Jørgensen was promptly named ‘Woman of the Year’ by several organisations in the US, Scandinavia and Belgium – and as for Christine’s parents, they welcomed their ‘newborn’ daughter with open arms.

Embracing fame

Unable to escape her celebrity, Christine opted instead to flaunt it, and made a comfortable living for the next two decades on the US talk-show and lecture circuit, moonlighting as an actress and cabaret performer known for her tongue-in-cheek renditions of ditties like Oscar Hammerstein’s ‘I Enjoy Being a Girl’ and ‘Bewitched, Bothered, and Bewildered’.

There was, however, a hitch to Christine Jørgensens’s new-found life as a woman. Though a great beauty, a great personality and a fetching actress, Christine would never be a bride. In 1959, Jørgensen made headlines after falling in love with 33-year-old Howard J. Knox, who lovingly declared ‘She’s got the greatest body of any woman I’ve ever seen – and I’ve seen a lot!’ The marriage was never recognised, as Jørgensen’s birth certificate still identified her as a male. Though engaged twice in her life, Jørgensen was never married.

In 1967, Christine took time to reflect on the twists and turns of her adult life and produced an autobiography, ‘Christine Jørgensen: A Personal Biography.’ The book detailed not just the campy sense of humour that the American press and public had come to secretly adore, but also about the difficulties of growing up, as she felt, in the wrong skin. Coming as it did on the cusp of the sexual revolution and the Stonewall Riots, which launched the American gay rights movement, Jørgensen’s autobiography articulated the plight of many youngsters who struggled with their sexual identities.

Proud pioneer

As she aged, Jørgensen continued to relish her role as a sexual pioneer for transgendered young people. Her success on the lecture and lounge circuit was enough for her to retire to a sprawling estate south of Los Angeles. In her 50’s, she had a facelift operation, adding glibly that she wasn’t too proud to fool with nature. Friends remembered her as a vibrant wit forever nursing a cigarette and a scotch as she reflected on a remarkable life.

‘I’m proud, looking back, that I was on that street corner when the [sexual revolution] movement started . . . We may not have started it, but we gave it a good, swift kick in the pants.’

Jørgensen died of bladder cancer in California in 1989, aged 62.