It seems that over the past twenty years, international audiences have really discovered and embraced Danish film. The success of Lars Von Trier’s ‘Idiots’ and ‘Dancer in the Dark’, and other films by members of the Dogma school of film making have received much acclaim.

To many this relatively recent success may seem novel, but the fact is that Denmark has been active on the international film scene since the beginning of the last century.

At one time the little Copenhagen suburb of Valby was home to several successful film studios, making the town the Hollywood of its day.

Silent treatment

In the first decade of the last century, the film was just beginning to boom. Sound had not yet been invented, but instead of hindering the success of films, the lack of sound in fact contributed to the boom.

Since all films required subtitles, audiences were used to reading them. So long as a film’s subtitles were adequately translated, international viewers were willing to watch the film. Films were short, running no more than a half and an hour in length and offering simple plots with little character development.

Dissatisfied with the quality of these films, in 1906 the Danish director and producer Ole Olsen founded Denmark’s first film company, Nordisk Film. Olsen’s plan was to make films that were longer, allowing for more complicated plots and more realistic characters.

Olsen’s successes soon lead to a burgeoning in the Danish film industry, and by 1909 other film companies started cropping up.

Into the film cosmos

One of these companies was Kosmorama, founded in 1910. Following Nordisk Film’s example, Kosmorama offered complicated plots and character studies, but in addition these qualities, Kosmorama also introduced another aspect to the film industry: sex appeal. Though Kosmorama’s films might seem tame by contemporary standards, they were some of the first films in the world that dared to be sexy.

The most famous of these films is The Abyss, directed by Denmark’s first great director, Gad Urban, and starring Asta Nielsen and Poul Reumert. In The Abyss, Nielsen and Reumert play two sides of a love triangle.

Film critic Frank Dabelstein has summarized the story as follows: Magda (played by Nielsen) and her fiancé (played by Robert Dinesen) attend a circus performance. Afterwards one of the artists (played by Reumert) shows an interest in Magda, who ends up leaving her fiancé for the performer. In the circus, Magda becomes known for her popular gaucho dance. But when her new boyfriend starts flirting with other women, the jealous Magda starts a fight, which gets both of them fired. She then finds work as a piano player, by which time her former fiancé has tracked her down again. They agree to meet, but the jealous circus performer sends the ex-fiancé away. Magda starts a fight during which the artist drops dead on the floor. The police arrive and arrest Magda, leaving the fiancé alone on the scene.

Asta la vista, baby

Though the film established both Reumert and Nielsen as the Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet of their day, the scene of gaucho dance earned Asta an even greater reputation. Part of the dance required that she gyrate her hips. In addition to the hint of bondage created by the lasso, this ‘improper hip writhing’ caused an international scandal.

The Abyss also earned Asta the distinction of being the world’s first erotic film star, and it is commonly thought that Asta is the first performer to portray what has become known as ‘the third sex’ – an erotic androgyne. This distinction places Asta at the beginning of a long line of such performers as Marlene Dietrich, Mick Jagger, Boy George and Annie Lennox.

After her work in The Abyss, Asta received international acclaim. She moved to Germany, where she became known as Die Asta. Married five times, first to Gad Urban, Asta appeared in over 70 films. In the thirties, the German minister of propaganda, Joseph Goebbels, offered Asta her own film studio, but she refused.

Sound suppression

The reason why the golden days of Danish films are forgotten is also reason why they achieved such an international success.

With the invention of sound, film goers began to demand films in their own languages, and, of course, the more wide-spoken the language, the larger the demand.

Asta Nielsen and Poul Reumert became restricted to appearing only in Danish films.