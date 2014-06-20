One of the main problems faced by a would-be killer is how to dispose of the body. Some 120 ago, a Copenhagen man came up with a solution that was noteworthy both in terms of its simplicity and, some would say, stupidity. After dispatching his victim, Adolph Philipsen posted the mortal remains to a fictional address 5,000 km away across the Atlantic.

Disappearing like soap powder

Plagued by a failing business and gambling debts, Philipsen’s ill luck was compounded when a large shipment of goods destined for his soap factory failed to materialise. Situated on the inner city road of Store Kongensgade, Philipsen’s factory was his only remaining asset, and when it burned to the ground in September 1890, police suspected arson. Nothing, however, could be proven and the fire allowed Philipsen to cash in on a 600 kroner insurance policy he had taken out some months previously.

Shortly afterwards, police were made aware of the disappearance of one Johan Meyer. A mild-mannered clerk, Meyer worked at the nearby Carl Lund factory and, in addition to his accounting and filing duties, was assigned the task of retrieving the factory’s debts. It was during one of these routine collections that the clerk vanished – seemingly into thin air. Although no evidence was found to suggest murder, police suspected foul play. No-one was beyond suspicion, and the police methodically traced Meyer’s final steps across the city. Investigators found that the trail seemed to go culd around the time he was scheduled to visit Philipsen, who owed a substantial amount of money to the Lund factory.