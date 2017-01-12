 11-year-old Danish boy killed while running for school bus – The Post

11-year-old Danish boy killed while running for school bus

Police are calling the death a “tragic accident”

Police are calling this morning’s death “a tragic accident” (photo: H Eb)
February 1st, 2017 7:30 pm| by Ray W
An 11-year-old Danish boy was struck and killed by a car as he crossed the street to catch his school bus near Slagese on Wednesday morning.

“We have discovered that the boy was walking along the road and tried to cross it to reach the school bus,” Henrik Karlsen from Sydsjælland and Lolland-Falster Police told Ekstra Bladet.



“He did not see a car approaching from the left. He was struck and has sadly died from his injuries.”

Investigation continuing
Police said that they will investigate the case, but that nothing they have found  out so far suggests that the driver was driving too fast.

“This looks like a tragic accident,” said Karlsen.

According to the police, the woman who hit the boy was extremely upset.

