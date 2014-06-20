Contact us Advertise with us

16-year-old Danish scientist among Europe’s best

Frederikke Uldahl will represent Denmark at the European championships for young scientists

A young scientist is using her skills to combat a common problem among young people (photo: NY) A young scientist is using her skills to combat a common problem among young people (photo: NY)
September 12th, 2016 3:08 pm| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

16-year-old Frederikke Uldahl from Vejle is headed to Brussels on Thursday to represent Denmark in a competition to crown Europe’s best young scientist.

Uldahl has already been named best young scientist in Denmark for her research on acne, in which she showed that treatments containing antibiotics could be problematic.

“When using antibiotics, there is a risk that the bacteria being treated can develop a resistance and the antibiotics will suddenly stop working,”  Uldahl told DR Nyheder.



Let’s just try this and see what happens
Uldahl said she became interested in the project after discovering that more and more young people are turning to antibiotics to combat acne.

Despite their tender years, young researchers often have an immediacy and fearlessness lacking in their adult counterparts.

“We adults can sometimes put a lot of walls up for ourselves,” said Katrine Bruhn Holck from the organisation Astra which sponsors the young scientist competition.

READ MORE: Scientists discover ADHD gene

“Young people just jump in and try things because they do not know that something has already been tried before without success.”

Related Posts


Latest News

Less than 5,000 asylum seekers have come to Denmark this year (photo: iStock)
Number of asylum seekers coming to Denmark significantly in decline
A young scientist is using her skills to combat a common problem among young people (photo: NY)
16-year-old Danish scientist among Europe’s best
Police are still investigating the scene where a taxi driver was found dead (photo: Politi)
Danish taxi driver found dead behind the wheel
Many Danish families will receive less financial support from October 1 (photo: iStock)
Over 150,000 welfare recipients in Denmark informed about cutbacks
Painkillers' overuse can lead to even more painful and more frequent headaches (photo: iStock)
Thousands of Danes suffer from headaches due to medication overuse
The number of smokers in Denmark has remained unchanged in the past 4 years (photo: iStock)
Nearly 14,000 Danes die because of smoking every year

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved