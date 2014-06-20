16-year-old Frederikke Uldahl from Vejle is headed to Brussels on Thursday to represent Denmark in a competition to crown Europe’s best young scientist.

Uldahl has already been named best young scientist in Denmark for her research on acne, in which she showed that treatments containing antibiotics could be problematic.

“When using antibiotics, there is a risk that the bacteria being treated can develop a resistance and the antibiotics will suddenly stop working,” Uldahl told DR Nyheder.