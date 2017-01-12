 1990s alert: If we’re all driving Nissans again, does that mean it’s Hammer time again? – The Post

1990s alert: If we’re all driving Nissans again, does that mean it’s Hammer time again?

Stand aside electric and micro cars because the juggernauts are returning

We’re going to need make the cycle lanes ever wider (photo: Vauxford)
August 6th, 2019 9:00 am| by Ben Hamilton

Can somebody please tell the fella up there that the 1990s aren’t returning, before MC Hammer starts planning a comeback … again.

Australia are thrashing England at cricket, the original cast of ‘Beverley Hills 90210’ are back on the telly – complete with more facelifts than Mount Rushmore – and a Nissan model is Denmark’s most popular car again.

Last month, 654 models of the Nissan Qashqai were bought – close to 4 percent of the approximate 17,000 new cars sold nationwide.

It pipped the Citroën C3 by just three purchases (see top ten below).

Big cars rule
According to Gunni Mikkelsen, the head of the car importer association De Danske Bilimportører, the Nissan model’s return to the top of the charts is indicative of how big cars are again back in favour.

Just three years ago, micro-cars accounted for 35 percent of all new car sales, but that figure has slipped to 11-12 percent of the market of late.

Electric car sales are also stuttering after a splendid June in which 261 new vehicles were purchased. Tesla’s Model 3 sold 103 fewer models in July as sales nearly halved.

Mikkelsen expects the trend to continue for quite some time – or at least while Denmark’s economic prospects continue to stay rosy.

Somebody get the number of that man’s plastic surgeon. Seriously, how does Steve suddenly look like he’s the youngest? (photo: C More)

Top 10 most popular cars (July sales)


  1. Nissan Qashqai (654)
  2. Citroën C3 (651)
  3. VW Polo (510)
  4. Peugeot 208 (450)
  5. VW T-Cross (440)
  6. Toyota Aygo (341)
  7. BMW 3-serie (334)
  8. Skoda Octavia (333)
  9. VW Up (317)
  10. Toyota Corolla (285)

Figures: De Danske Bilimportører

