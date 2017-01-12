1990s alert: If we’re all driving Nissans again, does that mean it’s Hammer time again?

Can somebody please tell the fella up there that the 1990s aren’t returning, before MC Hammer starts planning a comeback … again.

Australia are thrashing England at cricket, the original cast of ‘Beverley Hills 90210’ are back on the telly – complete with more facelifts than Mount Rushmore – and a Nissan model is Denmark’s most popular car again.

Last month, 654 models of the Nissan Qashqai were bought – close to 4 percent of the approximate 17,000 new cars sold nationwide.

It pipped the Citroën C3 by just three purchases (see top ten below).

Big cars rule

According to Gunni Mikkelsen, the head of the car importer association De Danske Bilimportører, the Nissan model’s return to the top of the charts is indicative of how big cars are again back in favour.

Just three years ago, micro-cars accounted for 35 percent of all new car sales, but that figure has slipped to 11-12 percent of the market of late.

Electric car sales are also stuttering after a splendid June in which 261 new vehicles were purchased. Tesla’s Model 3 sold 103 fewer models in July as sales nearly halved.

Mikkelsen expects the trend to continue for quite some time – or at least while Denmark’s economic prospects continue to stay rosy.