2025 negotiations begin today

Government will be up against it at the Finance Ministry

Can Lars Løkke Rasmussen and the government get their ideas pushed through? (photo: Lars Løkke Rasmussen)
September 2nd, 2016 8:52 am| by Christian W
Tougher immigration rules? A higher pension age? Less money for SU?

These are just a few of the questions that the politicians face today as the negotiations kick off on the government’s recent 2025 strategy proposal.

The proposal, ‘Helhedsplan – for et stærkere Danmark’ (Master plan – for a stronger Denmark’), contains seven key areas including welfare, labour, competitiveness, refugees and education.



Read the entire plan here (in Danish).

The negotiations will take place in the Finance Ministry and will proceed as follows:

09.30: Liberal Alliance

11.00: Socialdemokraterne

12.30: Dansk Folkeparti

13.30-14.30: break

14.45: Radikale

16.15: Konservative

This negotiation order will continue into next week.

