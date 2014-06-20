Tougher immigration rules? A higher pension age? Less money for SU?
These are just a few of the questions that the politicians face today as the negotiations kick off on the government’s recent 2025 strategy proposal.
The proposal, ‘Helhedsplan – for et stærkere Danmark’ (Master plan – for a stronger Denmark’), contains seven key areas including welfare, labour, competitiveness, refugees and education.
Read the entire plan here (in Danish).
The negotiations will take place in the Finance Ministry and will proceed as follows:
09.30: Liberal Alliance
11.00: Socialdemokraterne
12.30: Dansk Folkeparti
13.30-14.30: break
14.45: Radikale
16.15: Konservative
This negotiation order will continue into next week.