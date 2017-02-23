 25-year-old Somali man charged with producing a bomb in Denmark – The Post

25-year-old Somali man charged with producing a bomb in Denmark

Police have been secretly investing the Aarhus case for four months

Charges have been filed in a bomb scare in Aarhus (photo: Stan Shebs)
February 24th, 2017 4:58 pm| by Ray W
A 25-year-old Somali man in Aarhus has denied charges that he was involved in the production of bombs that were found in the basement of a house in Denmark’s second largest city.

Police have been secretly investigating the case for four months.



And now the prosecution has lifted a bit of the veil.

Denies the charges
According to the charge sheet, the bomb consisted of two explosive devices of 200 grams each, fuses and a detonator.

“My client denies the charges,” said Lars Henriksen, who is defending the 25-year-old man.

He declined to further comment, and the judge in the case has decided that the hearing will be held behind closed doors.

READ MORE: Danish man held for making bomb threats

The defendant did admit guilt on three other counts: possession of a small knife, possession of 650 grams of cannabis and 23 ampoules of doping substances.

