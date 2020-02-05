50 Years World Economic Forum: Will Davos save the climate?

Every year in the last full week of January, a small, snowed-in Swiss mountain village becomes the epicentre of global power. In a surreal helicopter invasion, presidents, billionaires, CEOs, royalty and Hollywood stars descend down onto the snow.

While the overarching theme of the 50th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos was ‘Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World’, climate action was the main topic.

Copenhagen Post correspondent Irene Hell witnessed a clash of ideologies between US President Donald Trump, who propagates that climate change is a “hoax” invented by the Chinese, and the 17-year-old climate warrior Greta Thunberg, who is mobilising millions of school kids all over the world to fight for their future.

Unlike any Davos meeting before, participants observed one of the biggest mindset shifts in global capitalism – a shift that could save Denmark and the rest of the planet from looming climate catastrophes.

Schwab’s secret world government

Klaus Schwab is the mastermind of this ‘secretive meeting’ of the world elite in the Swiss mountains at an altitude of 1,560 metres above sea level.

While, popes, presidents, CEOs and even kings and queens come and go, you can always can count on him.

Like Swiss clockwork, for the past five decades, the German-born business professor has been inviting his ‘secret world government’ to come to the snowed-in mountain village.

This January more then 3,000 participants from 117 countries, including 53 heads of state such as US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as royalty such as Prince Charles and Queen Maxima, came to Davos.

Fat cats in the melting snow

However, this year there was something undeniably different about Davos.

While in previous decades, as rock star Bono ones described it, the “fat cats in the snow” had to battle their way through metre-high drifts, this year the spikes had barely any use. Most of the streets were clear from ice. There was sunshine and warm temperatures all week, and only a little snow.

“Our house is on fire!” warned the Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg who was, courageous as always, leading a climate march though Davos.

The Jeanne d’Arc of global warming did what she does best: expressing the anxiety, rage and desperation many young people feel when they witness ignorance, complacency and climate crimes being carried out by governments and companies.

BlackRock: “Climate risk is investment risk!”

While many of the participants tried to ignore the alarming signs of the hottest January in recorded history in order to do business (profits) as usual, Klaus Schwab once again worked his magic. He not only invited the top managers of almost all the financial institutions and billion dollar companies, but he also persuaded the most influential man in the world of finance to join his mission.

Last August, Laurence Fink, the founder and CEO of BlackRock, joined the prestigious World Economic Forum Board of Trustees.

“Climate risk is investment risk!” Larry Fink warns investors. In his recent letter to CEOs, Fink said that his firm BlackRock, which has $7.4 trillion in assets under management, would prioritise climate change as a “defining factor in companies’ long-term prospects … as a global climate emergency might upend global business sooner than many expect.”

The CEO of the biggest investment company in the world also pointed out that sustainable investments can be very profitable.

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce, went further: “Capitalism as we have known it is dead. This obsession we have with maximising profits for shareholders alone has led to incredible inequality and a planetary emergency,” he said in Davos. In co-operation with the WEF, the UN and also Microsoft and Deloitte, Salesforce launched ‘Uplink’, a new platform that unites change-makers.

While Prince Charles avoided addressing Brexit and Megxit (the move of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to Canada) and instead focused in his Davos speech on his Sustainable Market initiative and new frameworks, which are “putting the people and planet at the heart of global creation”, the outspoken billionaire George Soros once again put his finger into the open wound.

“The fight to prevent Brexit – harmful to both Britain and to the EU – ended in a crushing defeat,” he told journalists during his legendary Davos dinner.

“President Trump is a conman and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him. When his fantasy of becoming president (again) came true, his narcissism developed a pathological dimension.”

You could hear desperation and brokenness in the voice of the 89-year-old man who has already donated more than $10 billion and all his passion – and much of his health – to his belief in democracies and open societies, when he said: “The strongest powers, the US, China and Russia, remain in the hands of would-be or actual dictators, and the ranks of authoritarian rulers continued to grow.”

Nevertheless, the fighting spirit of Soros, a man who survived the Nazis, remains. In Davos, the Hungarian-born philanthropist donated another $1 billion to a new Open Society University Network in New York.

Schwab mixes superpowers in philanthropy, such as Soros and Bill Gates, with heavyweights in business and politics as well as inspiring – or like Thunberg – shocking activists, academics and idealists. Since the beginning, Schwab has also included religious leaders from all denominations.

One Trillion Trees

All morning before the frenetic hunting for powerful new contacts and new deals emerged in the Congress Centre, Sadguru, a spiritual leader from India who has millions of followers, invited the leaders to join him for meditation.

At a press briefing, Iván Duque, the president of Columbia, and Sadguru announced that they will contribute significantly to the ‘One Trillion Trees’ initiative launched in Davos.

After meditating with Sadguru on how humans receive life-giving oxygen from trees in exchange for CO2, his followers “plant trees like crazy”, the spiritual leader observed.

The Trillion Tree initiative is, like the Global Battery Alliance and the Tropical Forest Alliance, an initiative of the World Economic Forum.

“I feel emboldened that business can be a force for good. If we run our business responsibly I profoundly believe we can have an impact and that we can produce better outcomes,” said Unilever CEO Alan Jope during the Sustainable Development Impact Summit in September in New York.

In partnership with Unilever and many other large companies and governments, the WEF helps to enable sustainable palm oil farming in Indonesia.

While Klaus and Hilde Schwab most likely enjoy the admiration of the rich, royalty and the powerful, they both make sure that also young or very committed entrepreneurs can join their meetings.

Hilde Schwab’s Social Entrepreneurs are helping millions of people and Klaus Schwab’s Global Shapers and Global Leader communities form one of the most brilliant, powerful and inspiring group of young entrepreneurs.

However not everybody is happy with Davos.

The biggest criticism comes from observers who feel that the big CEOs only preach water in the Congress Center and drink wine (or champagne) in the private backrooms of Davos, where the billion-dollar deals are sealed.

Do they just talk and not act on climate change and other burning issues?

It is hard to measure the impact of Schwab’s relentless work to save the planet. A fireman who puts out the fire before the city – or country – is in flames hardly ever gets credit. However, with increasing global tensions and fighting over resources, the World Economic Forum is more important than ever. Schwab’s private world government in the Swiss mountains has helped countless peace initiatives, ignited powerful action on the UN goals and achieved a massive shift in mindset – as well as a trillion dollar shift to green investments. It is a shift that could help save the climate.

Now, 50 years after the first Davos meeting, Klaus Schwab feels it is time for a new world order: “The World Economic Forum is releasing a new Davos Manifesto, which states that companies should pay their fair share of taxes, show zero tolerance for corruption, uphold human rights throughout their global supply chains, and advocate for a competitive level of playing field.”