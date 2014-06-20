Ahead of the start of the 2016 Paralympics this evening, Denmark has predicted a medal haul of five – an ambitious target, some might say, considering it is only sending a team of 21 competing in just six sports.

It’s a far cry from the 1980s when Denmark was one of the most successful nations. From 1984 to 1992, it finished 10th, 11th and 11th in the medals table.

Since then, its decline has been rapid, and it only managed 50th at the 2012 games in London: one gold and four bronzes.