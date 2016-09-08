15 years ago today, the world watched in shock and disbelief as the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center came crashing to the ground. Many people instantly realised that the world would change forever.

The terror attack in New York and other locations in the US on September 11, 2001 had a profound impact on America as a nation and the rest of the world, massively impacting the global geopolitical situation and helping shape it into what it is today. The ripples also extended across the Atlantic ocean to little Denmark.

A new Danish study based on 18 years of data from the Psychological Central Registry has uncovered that the deadly co-ordinated attack, which took place 15 years ago today, led to a boom in the diagnoses of psychological disorders in Denmark.